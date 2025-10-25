Pecos & The Rooftops Premiere 'Hate To Waking Up' Video

Platinum-certified Texan rock quintet Pecos & The Rooftops share a heart-wrenching new single entitled "Hate Waking Up" along with an accompanying music video.

This emotionally charged ballad clearly illuminates the group's versatility. Produced by Taylor Kimball, stark guitar shudders between confessional verses from frontman Pecos Hurley who desperately tries to shake the vestiges of a past relationship. His smoky delivery teems with raw feeling, and he holds onto better times during the hook, "I love when we're dancing. I love making love. I don't mind the 'don't cry' kiss when it comes, but I hate waking up." The memory slips through his fingertips by the end carried by a final powerful crescendo awash in feedback and tears.

It lands in the wake of the group's new album, From Me (Part One), out now. The latter notably serves as the first half of an ambitious two-part body of work from the buzzing band which has already garnered 8 million global streams. Part Two of the second installment is due in early 2026. "Hate Waking Up" serves as a welcome precursor of what's to come.

Across these eight songs, Pecos & The Rooftops (aka PRT), ponder love-gone-wrong, everyday struggles, and toxic relationships with intoxicating songcraft and identifiable storytelling. Touting tracks from their current album From Me (Part One); "Back In The Bottle," "More Or Less," "Crazy Is Her Name," present Pecos & The Rooftops at their most personal, passionate, and powerful.

PRT paved the way for the album with "Burnpile." The latter has already reeled in nearly 2 million total streams. From Me (Part One) also boasts fan favorites "11 Beers" and "Rock Song." Of the latter, Melodic.net applauded, "The Texas-based band, known for their soulful Americana sound, is moving on from a toxic relationship with this track, filled with raw emotion and powerful guitar riffs."

The band dropped their self-titled debut album back in 2023. Of course, it houses signature staples such as "5AM," "Hurt No More," "Last Thing I Remember," "Bricks," and "She Says." Beyond generating nearly a half-a-billion streams, it has earned critical applause. Music Connection chronicled their rise and highlighted how "the Texas rockers continued kicking up dust through touring and recording." Holler. praised, "It's a close-knit sense of camaraderie that shines through in their live shows."

They have been perfecting a signature heavy blend of classic, guitar-driven rock with country and blues influences since their inception, with the band living in a big five-bedroom house in Lubbock, Texas. Formed in 2019 by a tight-knit squad of college friends, the band outfits their soulful Americana with muscular guitar grit, yet remains tuneful and melodic. They've carved out a singular niche for themselves in the rich songwriting tradition of their home state, as evidenced by their debut Warner Records single "5AM," which has amassed over 36.2 million global streams to date. Anchored by the heart-baring songwriting and booming voice of former Marine Pecos Hurley, the band is rounded out by top-tier players Jessie Santos (lead guitar), Steven Buehler (bass), Garrett Peltier (drums) and Jared French (guitars & keys).

Pecos & The Rooftops chose their name-a nod to the part of the house they'd hang out, drink beers, and jam on-just before self-releasing their debut single, 2019's slow-burning "This Damn Song." It was a runaway success, and has just surpassed RIAA triple-Platinum certification with now over 600 million streams globally. The band hit the road and haven't looked back since, touring relentlessly on the club and festival circuit. They released their debut EP Red Eye in 2020, expanding on their already solid sound with extra emphasis on guitar structures and complex yet melodic arrangements, showcasing their love of all forms of distinctly American music. Pecos & The Rooftops have earned their devoted, ever-expanding fan base the old fashioned way; with dedication and temerity. "At the end of the day, I just want to help people with our music, honestly," Hurley says.

PRT 2025 TOUR DATES:

10/24: Mesa, AZ Denim & Diamonds

10/25: Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre

11/07: Spring, TX Rowdys Spring

11/08: Nacogdoches, TX Banita Creek Hall

11/12: Wichita, KS The Cotillion Ballroom

11/13: Manhattan, KS The Hat

11/14: Stillwater, OK Tumbleweed Dance Hall

11/15: Fayetteville, AR George's Majestic Grill

11/21: Stephenville, TX Twisted J Live

11/22: Oklahoma City, OK Diamond Ballroom

12/06: Terrell, TX Silver Saloon

12/12: New Braunfels, TX Gruene Hall

12/13: New Braunfels, TX Gruene Hall

