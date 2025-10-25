Pentatonix Unwrap 'Christmas In The City' Video

Pentatonix excitedly unwrap their anxiously awaited new holiday album, Christmas in the City, out now via Republic Records along with a music video for the title track. Upholding a longstanding tradition, it notably marks their eighth holiday release.

Channeling the energy of the Big Apple during Christmastime, this 16-track body of work finds Pentatonix in a creative sweet spot as they reimagine a handful of seasonal favorites, serve up quite a few originals, and deliver a couple of once-in-a-lifetime collaborations. Among many highlights, the history-making quintet shine next to none other than Frank Sinatra on "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm." For the first time ever, the group have collaborated with Sinatra on a never before heard recording of this staple, tipping a hat to the Chairman of the Board and taking flight alongside him. Then there's "Snowing in Paris" where they get cozy on the track with fellow vocal dynamo JoJo. It has all the makings of a 21st century holiday classic with its bold chorus and vivid storytelling. Pentatonix breathe fresh energy into a snowy "Silver Bells" and hummable "Holly Jolly Christmas" in addition to sliding a showstopping "Christmas Classics Medley" under the tree. Although this is their ninth holiday release, Christmas in the City stands out as the first time the group has added instruments to their music instead of performing entirely a capella. It's a new chapter for the group, one that expands their sound while staying true to the heart of what fans love most.

About the record, Scott Hoying said, "We are really excited about this album because it feels like such a big, bold, and fresh choice for us. We were so inspired by the feeling of New York City during the holidays and wanted to make a record that encapsulated that feeling of warmth, excitement, and timelessness. The process of arranging, recording and making this album felt like the magic of when Pentatonix first started making music together. We hope the fans love it."

