Rufus Wainwright Shares 'Lost in the Stars (feat. Metropole Orkest)' Video

Rufus Wainwright shares "Lost in the Stars (feat. Metropole Orkest)," the latest offering from his upcoming album I'm a Stranger Here Myself - Wainwright Does Weill, which is set to be released on Friday, November 21 via Thirty Tigers.

Of the song, Wainwright shares: "The dramatic and troubling message of Lost in the Stars is sadly far too relatable in our day and age, but the music always gives hope."

I'm a Stranger Here Myself - Wainwright Does Weill is a compelling new tribute album that sees the 3x GRAMMY Award-nominated singer-songwriter uniting with Los Angeles' premier 40-piece orchestral jazz ensemble to delve into the rich and complex songbook of legendary German-American composer Kurt Weill.

"The songs of Kurt Weill have long haunted my imagination and remain solidly mysterious. Be it the opening trap of Mack the Knife or closing explosion of Lost in The Stars, this wondrous musical journey began, continues and will never end." -Rufus Wainwright

I'm a Stranger Here Myself - Wainwright Does Weill not only honors Kurt Weill's legacy but also continues Rufus Wainwright's lifelong exploration of artists who, like him, live at the crossroads of high art, pop culture, and emotional excess. Known for his theatrical flair and vocal prowess, Wainwright's fascination with Weill's music goes back for decades - in his early twenties he wore out the vinyl grooves of Teresa Stratas' famous Weill album and he has long expressed his admiration for Weill's unique blend of "pop music with an operatic sensibility, the profane with the divine." Premiering in May 2023 at New York City's Cafe Carlyle, Wainwright Does Weill marked Wainwright's first extensive exploration of Weill's repertoire. While Weill's musical influence can be heard in Wainwright's own songwriting, he had never before dedicated an entire evening to singing the German musician's songs. Wainwright followed the sold-out five-night residency in New York by expanding his approach with a fully orchestrated concert version performed on the grand stage of Los Angeles, CA's Theatre at Ace Hotel in 2024 with the Pacific Jazz Orchestra under the baton of Chris Walden in 2024. Wainwright and the PJO brought a unique interpretation to Weill's singular compositions, which are celebrated for their fusion of classical, cabaret, and jazz elements. with featured performances of classic songs such as "Surabaya Johnny," "Je ne t'aime pas," "September Song," and "Lost in the Stars." Now captured on record for the first time and featuring guest appearances by Viola Odette Harlow and the Netherlands' famed Metropole Orkest, I'm a Stranger Here Myself - Wainwright Does Weill, is at its core less about perfect preservation of the past and more about breathing new life into it - channeling Kurt Weill's music through a 21st century lens with wit, grandeur, and unapologetic heart.

