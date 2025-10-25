Sleep Nation Share 'SPACEMAN (31/ATLAS) REMIX'

Nashville-based alternative rock duo Sleep Nation unleashes their new single, "SPACEMAN (31/ATLAS) REMIX," now available on all digital streaming platforms.

Carving their legend as the "Out of Control Rock 'N' Roll Duo," Sleep Nation storms back with "SPACEMAN (31/ATLAS) REMIX," a reimagined EDM remix of the alt-rock powerhouse track that hits harder and bigger than ever. From the first lines, "Can you scream? Can you scream for ice cream?," along with sudden synth spikes and bumped tempo, the track dares listeners to surrender to chaos.

With nearly six minutes of explosive energy, the duo blends existential imagery, historical nods, and pop-culture references: "Sweat is rolling down your neck / From the Hollywood lights at the discotheque / From blue suede shoes to the Memphis blues / JFK brought us the news, Elton John to the Rocketman." The result is a chaotic, larger-than-life track that proves Sleep Nation isn't just part of the alt-rock conversation - they're rewriting it, and even a remix stands out in their catalog.

"When the Spaceman landed, and the album was released. We wanted to include the song in the live set, but the original studio version sounded stale and archaic next to the songs on Conquest. This is the Spaceman's version of that song." - Sleep Nation

Related Stories

Sleep Nation Launch New EP 'The Spaceman - Conquest'

Sleep Nation Launch New Song 'The Spaceman - Setup The Controls'

Sleep Nation Blast Off With New Song 'The Spaceman - Ground Control'

News > Sleep Nation