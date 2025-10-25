Sublime Score Radio Hit With 'Ensenada'

Sublime is making history with their latest single, "Ensenada," which is currently spending its sixth consecutive week at #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

The track surpasses the band's iconic 1996 hit "What I Got," which held the top spot for three weeks, making "Ensenada" Sublime's longest-running chart-topper to date, while also setting the record for the longest run at the top of Alternative radio in 2025.

With over 11 million streams across platforms and over 20 million views on TikTok alone, "Ensenada" proving to be a breakout hit that is dominating the alternative music scene in 2025. The song marks the first fully original release from the trio since Jakob Nowell-son of founding front man Bradley Nowell-joined as lead vocalist and guitarist, signaling a powerful new chapter in the Sublime legacy.

"Ensenada" was produced by Jon Joseph (BØRNS) and is the first release from the band's highly anticipated upcoming new album, Till The Sun Explodes.

"Ensenada" and its ascent to #1 was driven by an entirely independent team, without the support of a major label. "Ensenada" was released under Jakob Nowell's newly started SVNBVRNT Records, Regime Music Group and distributed by Create Music Group.

It's been a landmark year for Sublime, with 2025 marking a powerful new chapter in the band's history. In addition to the breakout success of their single "Ensenada," which has racked up millions of streams and topped the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart, the band has delivered performances at multiple high-profile music festivals across the world. The trio returned home to Long Beach to perform an unforgettable set at the 30th anniversary Warped Tour. Fans were also treated to a rare, intimate acoustic set at New York City's Silver Lining Lounge, presented by the Lipps Service podcast. In the Summer of 2025 Sublime took over Las Vegas with their event 'Fear, Loathing and Sublime in Las Vegas,' a multi-day celebration of music, culture, and the band's unmistakable impact on alternative music. Sublime also made their morning television debut on NBC's TODAY Show with a performance of their hit single "Ensenada" - fans can watch here.

Sublime 2025-26 Tour Dates

December 10 - The Edge Christmas Concert, Tulsa Theater - Tulsa, OK

December 12 - Q101 Twisted, Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL

December 13 - The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino - Lincoln, CA

January 17 - iHeart Radio ALTer Ego '26, Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA

February 22 - Innings Festival - Tempe, AZ

March 12-15 - Reggae Rise Up Florida - St. Petersburg, FL

May 22 - 013 Poppodium - Tilburg, Netherlands

May 23 - Slam Dunk Festival - Hatfield, UK

May 24 - Slam Dunk Festival - Leeds, England

