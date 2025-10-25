The Neighbourhood Share Three Songs From New Album

Chart-topping alt-rock band The Neighbourhood announce their long-awaited return with (((((ultraSOUND))))), out November 14 on Warner Records. (((((ultraSOUND))))) is the band's first original studio album in five years and marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for the band.
Ahead of album release the band have shared three new tracks "Private," "OMG" and "Lovebomb." "Private" pulses with a vulnerability and groove built around a GarageBand drum break and vocal that frontman Jesse Rutherford recorded on his phone. "Lovebomb," born from a Jono-and-Abels loop, captures the spiraling of saying "I love you" too soon.
"OMG" explores the resilience of a relationship and unwavering commitment, "by your side, together on the ride, twister or a tidal wave. Rain or shine, you're always on my mind."
Blending the raw energy of '90s alt-rock with a modern, introspective edge, (((((ultraSOUND))))) signals a powerful return to the band's roots. Drawing inspiration from Brit-pop while maintaining their signature California indie sound, the record weaves together delicate yet gritty vocals with a darker, moodier sonic palette. Elements of grunge and psychedelic textures add depth to a sound that feels both nostalgic and refreshingly evolved. Lyrically, the album is intimate and self-aware, exploring heartbreak, disillusionment, and emotional vulnerability with a maturity that reflects the band's artistic growth.
