The Paper Kites Deliver 'Shake Off The Rain' Video

The Paper Kites have shared a music video for their new single "Shake Off The Rain". Marked by its understated warmth and emotional clarity, "Shake Off The Rain" continues the band's tradition of crafting songs that feel both deeply personal and universally resonant.

The song was co-produced by Matt Redlich (Tom Snowdon, Husky, Mammals) and arrives alongside an official music video, directed by lead singer Sam Bentley, and shot at the farm where their upcoming album was written in Melbourne's Yarra Valley.

On the new song, Sam Bentley reflects, "Nothing to me sounded more like what I think this band is. It's rain-drenched, but hopeful, and a quiet, powerful song. I think when we recorded it, we captured something that you don't always get on a record."

