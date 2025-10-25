The Stray Cats Share New Music As They Launch Fall Tour

The Stray Cats-all three original members Brian Setzer (guitar, vocals), Lee Rocker (upright bass, vocals), and Slim Jim Phantom (drums, vocals)-are rolling out two tracks via Surfdog Records ahead of their fall tour that launches this Saturday, October 25.

Loud, upbeat, and unmistakably The Stray Cats, "Stampede" and their cover of Eddie Cochran's "Teenage Heaven" mark the iconic multi-million selling band's first new music in six years. Listen to both tracks more">here.

Both "Stampede" and "Teenage Heaven" were produced by The Stray Cats, mixed by Chris Lord-Alge, and recorded at The Terrarium in Minneapolis, MN & Laguna Sound in Laguna Beach, CA. "Stampede" was written by Brian Setzer, Peter B. Antonio, Wally Zober and Bert Salmirs, while "Teenage Heaven" was penned by Jerry Capehart and Eddie Cochran.

"Jim and I cut both songs in Minneapolis at Terrarium Studios," Brian Setzer says. "'Stampede' was an instrumental that I wrote lyrics for. I basically copied the guitar part, which was pretty ahead of its time to begin with, and 'Teenage Heaven' is one of the few Eddie Cochran songs that has not been covered to death."

"The recording of "Stampede" was a gas!" Slim Jim Phantom says. "We went to a studio in Minneapolis and I stayed with Brian-I had my own room this time, not three to a bed! The playing came very easy and I tried to come up with a drum part that conjured up the idea of a jailbreak. We're doing a Bo Diddley Tom Tom beat that switches into a swing rhythm with a little punk rock for good luck." He adds: "'Teenage Heaven' is a natural for The Stray Cats-it has always been one we wanted to do but hadn't. Sir Mick Jagger suggested we do that one in 1980. It took a little while, but we listened to Mick! Eddie Cochran was the best rock star ever and has always been a big influence. He looked great, he played great, he sang great. He was way ahead of the curve with studio technique and left behind an unbelievably big catalog."

"'Stampede' has the drive and intensity that brings me back to our first album," Lee Rocker says. "It's got a direct line to 'Runaway Boys' and 'Rumble in Brighton.' 'Teenage Heaven' is a classic Eddie Cochran song that we put our Stay Cats magic on. The Cats are back and better than ever."

For the tour, THE STRAY CATS are once again bringing their legendary explosive live show and red-hot rock & roll to audiences nationwide. Their setlists will include massive hits such as "Stray Cat Strut," "Rock This Town," "Runaway Boys," "(She's) Sexy + 17," and more.



The Stray Cats 2025 dates are as follows:

Saturday, October 25 Mount Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Sunday, October 26 Rockford, IL Hard Rock Casino

Tuesday, October 28 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace

Wednesday, October 29 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Friday, October 31 Columbus, OH Mershon Auditorium

Saturday, November 1 Gary, IN Hard Rock Casino

Sunday, November 2 Northfield, OH MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage

Tuesday, November 4 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center

Wednesday, November 5 Westbury, NY Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair

Friday, November 7 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino

Saturday, November 8 Verona, NY The Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino

Sunday, November 9 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre

Tuesday, November 11 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

Thursday, November 13 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater

Saturday, November 15 Albuquerque, NM Route 66 Casino Hotel - Legends Theater

Sunday, November 16 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre

Tuesday, November 18 Highland, CA Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel

Wednesday, November 19 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Thursday, November 20 Del Mar, CA The Sound

Saturday, November 22 Santa Rosa, CA Ruth Finley Person Theater

Sunday, November 23 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

