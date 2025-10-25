Watch The Temper Trap's 'Giving Up Air' Video

The Temper Trap have shared the official video for their new single "Giving Up Air," filmed at the iconic Trellick Tower in London. The cinematic clip features a cameo from frontman Dougy Mandagi and follows the emotional journey of a young father and his teenage son, building to a powerful and cathartic climax.

Written and directed by Andrea Banjanin (The Vaccines, Geowulf), it's the perfect visual accompaniment to the single, whose synth-driven, euphoric chorus contrasts beautifully with lyrics that explore the weight of grief.

Frontman Dougy Mandagi shares, "Giving Up Air" is a very important song for me about a life-changing moment and the unimaginable pain of losing a loved one in tragic circumstances - from the initial shock to sorrow and then anger, and finding glimmers of hope somewhere in between. Some of you may recognize it. It was written for my solo project Bloodmoon but the boys and I started working on it as The Temper Trap and it felt magical, like it had found its true home."

'Giving Up Air' is the band's second release in nine years, with production from Grammy-nominated Styalz Fuego (Troye Sivan, Charli XCX, The Knocks, Khalid). The track has already amassed millions of listens as the band prepares to return to the states. The release of scuzzy, indie-rock anthem 'Lucky Dimes' last month marked a bold new chapter for The Temper Trap.

Both 'Giving Up Air' and 'Lucky Dimes' follow a wave of recent collaborations and reworks of the band's music in recent years, including 'Love Lost' with Mac Miller (400 million streams) and a steady stream of 'Sweet Disposition' remixes from the likes of John Summit, Vintage Culture, VXSION and Lost Frequencies.

After a run of headline shows in Australia next month, The Temper Trap will return to North America for shows in New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

11/04 - The Concert Hall - Toronto, ON

11/06 - Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY

11/09 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

