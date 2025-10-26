Alexandra Kay Streaming Sophomore Album 'Second Wind'

Billboard's Rookie of the Month Alexandra Kay returns with fierce creative momentum and unstoppable energy in sophomore album, Second Wind - a career-defining project that's rooted in resilience, reinvention and raw emotion - available now.

"Second Wind is about honoring the moments when you think you're finished - and realizing you've only just begun," Alexandra shares.

Produced by Andrew DeRobert with the Billboard-charting artist co-writing all but two tracks, Second Wind marks a triumphant evolution - both sonically and spiritually. Breathing new life into her story, Second Wind is a revival, hitting like a spark in the dark - magnetic and glowing with possibility. Through shimmering synths, soulful vocals, and razor-sharp lyricism, the fierce new project invites listeners into a deeply personal journey of renaissance, vulnerability, and the power of starting over stronger.

Woven with golden honesty and infused with her timeless vocals, critics are already buzzing over the Pandora 2025 "Artist to Watch: Country" and CMT 2025 Next Women of Country member. With over 8.7M social media followers, her brilliant storytelling is "custom-made for the country music genre" (People).

Related Stories

Alexandra Kay Announces Sophomore Album 'Second Wind'

Alexandra Kay Delivers 'Feminine Energy' With New Track

Alexandra Kay Shares New Song 'The Last'

Alexandra Kay Says 'Cupid's A Cowgirl'

News > Alexandra Kay