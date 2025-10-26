Billy Currington 'King Of The World' With New Album

Multi-platinum country singer/songwriter Billy Currington drops his seventh studio album King Of The World via MCA. Produced by Carson Chamberlain, the 10-track project has Currington returning to his original sound - full of upbeat hits and catchy lyrics.
"This album is about getting back to my country roots," says Currington. "It all started when I went to lunch with my buddy Carson Chamberlain - we worked on the first five albums together. We were just talking about life and catching up since I had not seen him in about ten years. The conversation led us to want to make an album together again and from there it was pure excitement."
Currington co-wrote multiple tracks on the album alongside legendary songwriters like Scotty Emerick and Dean Dillon. Other contributors include Paul Overstreet, Ben Hayslip, and Troy Jones, who previously worked with Currington on top hits including "People Are Crazy" and "Pretty Good At Drinking Beer."
