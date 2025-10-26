Brooke Moriber And Little Anthony Team Up For New Rendition of 'Hurt So Bad'

Brooke Moriber and legendary vocalist Little Anthony have teamed up for a stunning new rendition of "Hurt So Bad", along with an accompanying music video for the track.

Originally recorded by Little Anthony & The Imperials in 1965, "Hurt So Bad" has endured as a poignant anthem of love and heartbreak. This special anniversary collaboration bridges generations, pairing Moriber's contemporary country-pop style with Little Anthony's iconic R&B sound. The result is a fresh, emotional take that honors the song's rich legacy while celebrating six decades of its impact on music and listeners worldwide.

"Truth be told, I had never done a video before-but this song and video were something truly special," shares Little Anthony. "Brooke and I are both actors, and we both understood how to structure not just the song, but the visual story behind it. This duet was performed live, with a full band and in person with Brooke-it was the thrill of a lifetime. I truly believe this will go down as one of my best works. Brooke's professionalism and artistry made the entire experience unique and unforgettable."

Celebrating the 60th anniversary of the 1965 Top 10 hit "Hurt So Bad," Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Little Anthony released a stirring new version as a duet with pop-country singer and Broadway alum Brooke Moriber in August 2025. Produced by Fred Mollin, the track transformed the classic ballad into a heartfelt conversation between two people navigating heartbreak, blending lush instrumentation with soaring harmonies and Moriber's contemporary country-pop style alongside Little Anthony's legendary R&B vocals. Already receiving acclaim from early listeners and media outlets, the release reintroduced the song to a new generation while setting the stage for the upcoming music video, which brings its timeless emotion and storytelling to life.

This moving duet is more than just a tribute; it's a testament to the timeless power of music to connect hearts across generations. Little Anthony's soulful pleas and Brooke's clear, impassioned vocals showcase how great songs transcend genres and eras. Their rendition of "Hurt So Bad" has the warmth of 1965 and the polish of 2025, appealing to fans old and new. The artists are eager to share this collaboration live - with hopes of performing it on legendary stages.

"Hurt So Bad" by Brooke Moriber x Little Anthony is available now on all streaming platforms. Listen now and experience how two distinctive voices, decades apart in age, can meet in the middle to revive a classic.

