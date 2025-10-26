Bryant Barnes Launching North American Tour

Bryant Barnes will embark on his most extensive North American headline tour yet in Spring 2026. Of course, he hits the road in support of his full-length debut album, SOLACE, out now via Mercury Records.

Bringing the music to life, this month-long jaunt commences on March 2 at SOMA - Sidestage in San Diego, CA, visits 20 cities coast-to-coast, and comes to a close on April 4 at White Oak Music Hall in Houston, TX.

A very special official artist presale begins Monday, October 27, 2025, at 10:00 AM local time, followed by a venue presale on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 10:00 AM local time and a Spotify presale on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 12:00 PM local time. The general on-sale begins Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 10:00 AM local time.

Meanwhile, he kickstarts 2026 by crossing the pond for a string of shows in Europe, rolling through Paris, London, and Amsterdam.

SOLACE has already gathered over 100 million streams fueled by various fan favorite anthems. Plus, it instantly incited tastemaker applause. Sweety High proclaimed, "Bryant Barnes has one of the most unmistakable voices in the music industry today," going on to elaborate, "his songs have an emotional depth that will resonate with any listener, especially carried by his rich tones and silky falsetto."

From the jump, the 17-track affair enshrines him as one of music's most enigmatic, engaging, and entrancing new voices. Among many highlights, the single "Greed" instantly captivates. His breathy delivery coasts over a gentle keyboard loop backed by a glassy beat and thumping bassline. You can feel how tightly he holds onto the notes of the pre-chorus when he flashes his falsetto and acknowledges, "We're living a lie, so maybe we should face the truth. We've taken too much. I've got nothing left." The tempo picks up on the refrain, and he wonders, "So, baby what more can I give you?" With its tender emotionality and stark soundscape, the song captures the tension of a relationship on the brink of collapse, evoking the exhaustion, the longing, and the hope it won't fall apart. From the title track and opener "Solace" to the cathartic finale "Last Yea," the entire body of work taps into the rawest of feelings, while never sacrificing melody for intensity.

Tour Dates

1/23/2026 Paris, FR La Place

1/27/2026 London, UK The Lower Third

1/30/2026 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso

3/2/2026 San Diego, CA SOMA - Sidestage

3/4/2026 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

3/6/2026 Los Angeles, CA Echoplex

3/8/2026 San Francisco, CA The Independent

3/11/2026 Seattle, WA Barboza

3/12/2026 Portland, OR Holocene

3/13/2026 Boise, ID Treefort Music Hall

3/15/2026 Denver, CO Cervantes' Other Side

3/18/2026 Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall

3/19/2026 Detroit, MI El Club

3/21/2026 Toronto, ON The Opera House

3/22/2026 Montreal, QC Le Belmont

3/24/2026 Cambridge, MA The Sinclair

3/25/2026 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry

3/27/2026 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg

3/29/2026 Washington, DC The Atlantis

3/31/2026 Charlotte, NC The Underground

4/1/2026 Atlanta, GA Terminal West

4/3/2026 Dallas, TX House of Blues Dallas - Cambridge Room

4/4/2026 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs

