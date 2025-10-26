Daniel Caesar Releases 'Son of Spergy' Featuring Blood Orange, Bon Iver, Yebba, Sampha And More

Daniel Caesar releases his new album Son Of Spergy via Republic Records. The follow-up to his Top 15 Billboard 200 charting album NEVER ENOUGH includes previously released singles "Have A Baby (With Me)," "Call On Me," and most recently, "Moon," all of which offer windows into the album's central theme of reconciliation, specifically with his father. From the intoxicating "Root Of All Evil," to the Bon Iver-assisted "Moon," Caesar spends the album interrogating himself in pursuit of purer, healthier relationships.

As a wildly successful artist at such a young age, Caesar lived much of his 20s in self-indulgence. The only people who really ever told him no, who ever truly held him accountable, were his family members. Now, at 30 years old, he uses this album to animate his thoughts on core concepts: his own purpose on this Earth, what he means in relation to his parents, and how the world will change when he eventually becomes a dad. "I have a lot of respect for my dad, and I hold him in high regard. The album is about me realizing that I am exactly like him," he shares. "In that sense, it's about having patience, respect, and admiration for myself."

Mainly recorded in Jamaica, Daniel is joined by Sampha, Bon Iver, Blood Orange, Yebba, 646yf4t, and his own father, Norwill Simmonds, for an album that is both compositionally and melodically breathtaking. Ahead of the album's release, Daniel put on a tour of pop-up, impromptu performances at parks in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Bozeman, Los Angeles, Houston, and Atlanta, performing intimate sets for massive crowds of fans. Daniel was joined by Mustafa for many of the performances and, in Los Angeles, Turnstile's Brendan Yates performed a solo rendition of his band's song "NEVER ENOUGH" on the keys. Earlier this week, Caesar wrapped up the string of moving performances with a pair of shows at the Harlem Parish Church. Stream the album here

