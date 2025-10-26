Drive-By Truckers' Patterson Hood Shares 'Scott's Sister'

Drive-By Truckers co-founder Patterson Hood has shared his tender new single, "Scott's Sister," available now via ATO Records at all DSPs and streaming services. An official lyric video was created from aerial footage of Hood's hometown of Florence, AL and surrounding areas, and premieres today at YouTube.

The footage was provided by local pilot John David Apkarian of Wings Over Bama and underscores the honesty and potency of Patterson's lyrics. Initially written for the collection that became his acclaimed recent album, Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams, "Scott's Sister" is part of what Hood refers to as "The Family Mythology," a vein of songs exploring stories, dynamics, and tall tales involving his family through the years.

"'Scott's Sister' was the first song I wrote for what became my Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams album," says Patterson Hood. "My mom and her brother have had an often contentious relationship through the years. I consider it a sweet song, actually one of the sweetest I've ever written.

"I recorded the basic track for it by myself at The Panthera in Portland, Oregon. We later added Nate Query (The Decemberists) on upright bass, which he knocked out of the park in a single take. Then the wonderful Kyleen King added viola, violin and backing vocals. It's one of my favorite tracks from the sessions that produced the album. I'm thrilled to have it finally see the light of day."

