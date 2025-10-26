Robby Johnson Delivers 'Get In Gear' As New Album Arrives

Country artist Robby Johnson is making waves with the release of his latest single, "Get in Gear," featured as the final track released on his brand-new album, 'Hot Summer Nights'.

This high-octane country anthem captures the thrill of a summer night romance-even in the fall. With vivid storytelling, Johnson takes listeners through tailgate parties, backroad drives, and playful mischief, all wrapped in Southern charm and heartfelt energy. The song's catchy chorus and dynamic imagery highlight Johnson's talent for crafting music that feels both nostalgic and alive with youthful excitement. 'Hot Summer Nights' features thirteen tracks recorded over time, allowing Johnson to share new music with fans while finally bringing to life the album he's envisioned for years. The album has already been spotlighted by Whiskey Riff, Cowboys & Indians, Center Stage Magazine, Country Evolution, and more.

"Writing songs and then watching them come to life in the studio is truly one of the most magical experiences in the world," shares Johnson. "This entire process from putting pen to paper, to recording, and finally releasing the music has been therapeutic beyond words. Now that the full album is out, it feels both liberating and a little terrifying to share so much of myself with the world. I just hope listeners enjoy these songs as much as I loved creating them."

Country music singer-songwriter Robby Johnson put his own southern spin on one of rock's most iconic tracks with the release of his new single, "You Shook Me All Night Long." Paying tribute to the 45th anniversary of AC/DC's timeless hit, Johnson delivered a bold, high-energy performance that bridged the worlds of classic rock and modern country. Originally released in 1980 on AC/DC's landmark album Back in Black, "You Shook Me All Night Long" remains one of the most recognizable songs in rock history. Johnson's version captured that same electric spirit, infusing gritty vocals, driving guitars, and the raw emotion that defines both rock and country music. The single was premiered by Country Evolution and became available on all major streaming platforms.

