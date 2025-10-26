Sam Gellaitry Gets Introspective With 'Love On Me'

Sam Gellaitry returns with "LOVE ON ME." The track is the latest single from his long-awaited debut album ANYWHERE HERE IS PERFECT, set for release November 7 via Major Recordings / Warner Records.

Built around a buoyant, uptempo groove and Gellaitry's shape-shifting vocals, "LOVE ON ME" captures the cinematic euphoria that defines ANYWHERE HERE IS PERFECT. "This song is a third-person story about two people who meet at an afterparty-they leave together and the sun is coming up," explains Gellaitry. "I mention how they struggle to express how they feel, so stick to calling the connection 'surreal.' It's a direct reference to Before Sunrise by Richard Linklater-a guy meets a girl on the train, they don't know each other but have a full day together." The single arrives with a live performance video filmed at San Francisco's Regency Ballroom, capturing the energy of Sam's bold, euphoric new era. Following big headline debuts in Los Angeles and San Francisco where "LOVE ON ME" and other unreleased album tracks lit up the crowd, Sam joins Justice and Kaytranada on tour this fall with a run of DJ sets.

"LOVE ON ME" follows the BBC Radio 1-premiered "CURIOUS (feat. Toro y Moi)" and fan-favorite "START UP A RUMOUR," heightening anticipation for ANYWHERE HERE IS PERFECT, a twelve-track culmination of years of sonic exploration. Across the album Gellaitry fully steps into his own as a vocalist and songwriter following years of artistic evolution across releases like Escapism and IV and collaborations with Kaytranada, PinkPantheress, GoldLink, METTE, and salute. Earlier this year, "Assumptions" from IV surged to over half a million daily streams, breaking into TikTok's Viral Top 50 chart and hitting the Top 10 of YouTube's Global Top Songs on Shorts. The Scottish producer also appeared as the face of Stone Island's Stellina Spring-Summer '25 Collection campaign, further cementing his influence across music and culture.

With "LOVE ON ME," Gellaitry continues unveiling the vibrant, synesthesia-fueled universe of ANYWHERE HERE IS PERFECT - an album that channels his singular vision into the most colorful and personal music of his career to date.

