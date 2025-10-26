Selena Gomez 'In The Dark' With Video From Nobody Wants This Soundtrack

Selena Gomez has shared a music video for her new single "In The Dark," which is a track from the just released Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack - a 19-song powerhouse featuring all-new music from A-listers like Chris Stapleton, Role Model, Kacey Musgraves, and more, out now via The Core Records in partnership with Interscope Records.

The first new music from Gomez since I Said I Love You First (her widely acclaimed collaborative album with benny blanco), "In The Dark" finds the Grammy nominated, multi-platinum-selling recording artist working with an elite lineup of producers: three-time GRAMMY Award winner Andrew Watt (Halsey, Post Malone), Cirkut (Rose, Charli XCX), and Louis Bell (Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran). With her co-writers including heavy-hitters Ali Tamposi (Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello) and Justin Tranter (Lady Gaga, Chappell Roan). Propelled by a potent collision of glittering synth, pulsating beats, and throbbing bass grooves (courtesy of Watt), "In The Dark" ultimately achieves a feverish intensity as Gomez pledges her unconditional love to a troubled soul in need of solace (from the chorus: "And I'll be there when you lose yourself / To remind you of who you are / And I'll be there like nobody else / You're still beautiful in the dark").

To create the musical accompaniment to the binge-ready tale of unconventional romance between Joanne (a podcaster played by Kristen Bell) and Noah (a rabbi played by Adam Brody), The Core Entertainment CEO and Co-Founder Simon Tikhman worked alongside his team at The Core, Interscope, and Aperture Music to assemble a specially curated collection of unreleased, original songs from today's biggest stars and brightest new talents. With its tracklist encompassing everything from alt-pop/rock (Portugal. The Man, Royel Otis) to country (Just Jayne, Ella Langley) to a dazzling array of genre-bending artists (Alessia Cara, Cuco, BENEE), Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack includes the previously released "Bite My Tongue" by up-and-coming folk-pop singer/songwriter Cassandra Coleman (featured in Netflix's official trailer for season two), "Dancing In The Smoke" by seven-time Grammy-nominated R&B star GIVĒON, "Melodies" by chart-topping Irish singer/songwriter Dermot Kennedy, "Your Girl" by acclaimed alt-pop/rock artist Towa Bird, "Palomino" by Grammy- and Academy Award-winning artist/composer/producer FINNEAS, "You've Got Another Thing Coming" by multi-platinum hitmaker Teddy Swims, and "That's What I'll Be" by country riser Baylee Lynn.

After its premiere in fall 2024, "Nobody Wants This" quickly became one of the most talked-about and celebrated shows in the streaming era. Along with earning a host of nominations from the Primetime Emmy Awards (including Outstanding Comedy Series) and the Golden Globe Awards, the show's first season found Brody winning a Critics' Choice Television Award in the category of Best Actor in a Comedy Series. In addition, season one of "Nobody Wants This" garnered a nomination for Best Music Supervision - Television at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards, thanks to a knockout soundtrack including the likes of Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo. Music supervision for season two of "Nobody Wants This" was led by Aperture Music's Manish Raval, Tom Wolfe, and Jonathan Leahy.

