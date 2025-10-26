The Infamous Stringdusters Deliver 'The Light at the End of the Day'

The Infamous Stringdusters return with their third single of 2025, "The Light at the End of the Day," out today via Americana Vibes. Following the recent success of "Dead Man Walking," named one of Billboard's 5 Best New Country Songs, the band continues to push the boundaries of modern bluegrass with an introspective yet hopeful, dobro-driven anthem that captures their signature blend of instrumental mastery and emotional storytelling.

This release continues to build momentum toward the Stringdusters' landmark 20th studio album, 20/20 (Americana Vibes), arriving February 13, 2026. "I really wanted to write a song of hope for this record. At a time when things can seem strange, scary, and dark, I wrote this for myself more than anything. It speaks to how, when you're feeling down, the night can be the toughest time. When everything is quiet and you're by yourself. This song tries to reassure the listener that there's always someone you can reach out to in those tough times. A light in the darkness," says dobroist & vocalist Andy Hall.

To celebrate 20 years since their inception, the ground-breaking, Grammy Award-winning ensemble, The Infamous Stringdusters, whose tone and swagger meld acoustic majesty with a full-blown rock show attitude, mark this important milestone with the release of 20/20.

Twenty brand new songs, and endless miles in pursuit of a dream. Formed in Nashville in the early 2000s, while all performing as side-men with stalwarts of the bluegrass community, soaking up every influence like musical sponges, their friendships and desire to create their music and master their destiny inevitably led to their formation.

Alongside Chris Pandolfi (Banjo), Travis Book (Double Bass), Jeremy Garrett (fiddle), Andy Hall (dobro), and Andy Falco (guitar), they purposely and fearlessly blur the boundaries between bluegrass, Americana, country, and indie-folk.

At its core, 20/20 marks an important milestone for the group, who happily exemplify sonic exploration and endless curiosity while maintaining a deep respect for musical tradition, under the bright stage lights or amid a recording session.

