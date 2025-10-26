The Strumbellas Deliver 'Burning Bridges Into Dust' EP

Canadian alt-rock band The Strumbellas release their highly anticipated new EP, Burning Bridges Into Dust, out now via Glassnote Records. Expansive, raw, and deeply human, the six-track collection finds the band at a moment of artistic renewal, leaning into bolder sounds, darker textures, and unflinching emotional honesty.

Produced by GRAMMY-nominated Chad Copelin (Sufjan Stevens, Avril Lavigne, Christina Perri), Burning Bridges Into Dust captures The Strumbellas' trademark balance of catharsis and hope. From the soaring, anthemic urgency of "Skin Of My Teeth" to the introspective pulse of "Maybe It's Me" and the driving resilience of "Hard Lines," the EP channels both the bruises and the beauty of holding onto a dream in uncertain times.

The project has already drawn widespread critical praise from outlets including Indie88, RIFF Magazine, Exclaim!, Billboard Canada, Melodic Magazine, Pollstar, antiMusic, Live in Limbo, and more. Live in Limbo hailed it as "a triumphant return," while Pollstar praised The Strumbellas for being "at the forefront of the alt-rock and alt-country scenes." RIFF Magazine praised the band's ability to "[straddle] the line between catchy and musically complex." Stream it here

Anchored by frontman Jimmy Chauveau's impassioned vocals and the band's signature blend of folk-hearted sincerity and alt-rock energy, Burning Bridges Into Dust expands their sonic palette into moodier, cinematic territory. The EP's focus track, "Hanging Out In My Head," finds lightness in the struggle to quiet a racing mind. Propelled by bright banjo lines and an irresistible groove, it's a dancey, hopeful anthem about learning to live with your thoughts, and maybe even move to their rhythm.

"Hanging Out in My Head" is a song about exactly that," the band shares. "When you keep circling the same thoughts again and again and again hoping for a different outcome. A constant one-way conversation with your worst inner critic going over the same doubts, worries, fears and arguments. You're forever treading water in the river of the words you said."

To celebrate the new music, the band will embark on a headlining North American tour this fall, with stops at iconic venues including Le Poisson Rouge (NYC), 3rd & Lindsley (Nashville), and The Regent (Los Angeles), with support from Hotel Fiction, Bermuda Search Party, and Sam Burchfield (see dates below). Long praised for their cathartic, high-octane live performances, The Strumbellas are ready to turn every night into a collective release.

Ever since forming in 2008 and releasing their debut album My Father and the Hunter in 2012, The Strumbellas have become known for their heartfelt lyrics and irresistible melodies that inspire stomping, clapping, and singing along. The two-time JUNO Award winners built their reputation on dynamic follow-ups including 2013's We Still Move on Dance Floors, 2016's breakout Hope, and 2019's Rattlesnake, which cemented their place at the forefront of the alt-rock and alt-country scenes.

The Strumbellas' hit single "Spirits" catapulted them to international fame, achieving triple platinum certification and earning gold records in several countries, along with over 1.1 billion streams across platforms to date. They topped the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart, won an iHeartRadio Music Award for Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist, and performed on some of television's biggest stages, including Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

With Burning Bridges Into Dust, The Strumbellas open a new chapter, one that burns with vulnerability, resilience, and the unshakable belief that the dream is still worth holding onto.

