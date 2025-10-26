Watch Tyla's 'Chanel' Video

Tyla, the GRAMMY-winning multi-platinum global superstar who made Billboard chart history with her debut album cycle is getting ready to take the world by storm once again with her latest single "Chanel."
The highly anticipated new single and music video from Tyla is officially available now and arrives just as she prepares to embark on her first headlining tour through Asia next month.
Tyla's new feature, directed by Aerin Moreno, is a masterclass in elegance - from its fashion to its subtle theme and choreography. Her message is both metaphorical and simple: "You say you love me? Put me in Chanel." Tyla's creative method of making sure the girls get their flowers, the song pays homage to the centering and empowering of the women that make our worlds turn, with the inimitable Tyla leading the charge.
Tyla's Amapiano roots, which have been the foundation of her rise to stardom, are unmistakably baked into the song's production-courtesy of Ian Kirkpatrick & P2J -which confidently lures Tyla's loyal fanbase out onto the dance floor.
Damiano David Teams With Nile Rodgers and Tyla For 'Talk To Me'
Tyla and Wizkid Explode On The Charts With 'Dynamite'
TYLA And WizKid Reveal Video For 'DYNAMITE'
Guns N' Roses Planning U.S. Tour Next Year- Hear KISS Go Country With Unearthed 1975 Demo- The Best of The Band Remastered For Special Reissue- more
Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings
Interview: Dirt Road Soul Singer Kristy Lee is Ready to Sail on the Live Loud Fest Cruise
Sites and Sounds: Bryan TX Songwriter Festival
Drive-By Truckers' Patterson Hood Shares 'Scott's Sister'
The Strumbellas Deliver 'Burning Bridges Into Dust' EP
Elton John Releases 50th Anniversary Edition Of Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy
Yellow Snow Cover Danny Elfman's 'What's This?'
Guns N' Roses Planning U.S. Tour Next Year
Jeff Larson With Gerry Beckley Album Arrives
The Best of The Band Remastered For Special Reissue
Hear KISS Go Country With Unearthed 1975 Demo