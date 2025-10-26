Yellow Snow Cover Danny Elfman's 'What's This?'

The next single and video from Yellow Snow's rocking and fun holiday album, 'Volume 1,' is ready to go - "What's This?" A classic tune penned by Danny Elfman that originally appeared in the classic Tim Burton film, 'The Nightmare Before Christmas,' the Yellow Snow lads make it all their own with their rendition.

Concerning the song, Yellow Snow's creator, composer, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and vocalist Mike DiBiase, had this to say. "I never knew if it was a Christmas or Halloween song. Instead of doing a traditional orchestral arrangement, I thought, 'Let's do big Queen-Type vocals in place of that orchestral instrumentation and then let's make it really rock with heavy guitars.'"

"So, I went downstairs and worked out the arrangement. Then, I drank a bottle of wine, and I sang it the best I could. The vein in my temple was about to pop out of my head by the time I was done, but it fits our brand. It's definitely a rockin' song now."

For years, Rhode Island-born DiBiase - a lifelong musician and EMMY Award - nominated audio post production talent by trade - had "gifted" family and friends hard rock Christmas songs. He decided to bring them to the stage at a Rhode Island club in 2007 for the live debut of Yellow Snow, packing the house and donating a portion of the proceeds to various charities.

He annually headlined shows throughout the ensuing years stirring up a level of cult fandom among the initiated. The music also quietly took on a life of its own as DiBiase's original song "Giddy Yup, Santa Claus" landed a high-profile sync on The CW's Riverdale.

Armed with the framework constructed by DiBiase and his bandmates (Matt Baird, Al Diaz, Franklin La Barbara, Denise Gouvin, Jason Berndt, and Chris Piccirillo), he decamped to Nashville in order to finish recording what would become Yellow Snow's full-length debut LP, 'Volume 1,' during 2023.

And soon, the single and video for his rendition of "What's This?" is certain to stir up some serious holiday vibes for rock fans.

