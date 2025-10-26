YUNGMORPHEUS Launching Tour With Triathlon As New Album Arrives

YUNGMORPHEUS releases his new album A Spyglass to One's Face via Known Agitators, with distribution by Fat Beats. The new album was produced by Charlotte's Dirty Art Club, and marks the first full-length release of 2025 for the prolific rapper. The album includes Morpheus' standout lead single "Way The Rose Wilt" which was accompanied by a music video directed by Grant Spanier (Bad Bunny, Rosalia, Troye Sivan).

As a musical partnership, Dirty Art Club's diverse production palette perfectly complements Morpheus' quintessential style, which balances personal storytelling with an undeterred, signature smooth flows. The albums centers in on a unifying purpose from the two to venture outside of and challenge the conventions of the traditional rap canon, while also being respectful of it. The result is an expansive body of work that finds the rapper and producer challenging one another to grow beyond the confines of their discographies to date, and inviting in exciting guests that add new layers to their partnership, including the likes of YL, Cavalier, Lukah, Zeroh and Ba Pace.

"After doing the Mise En Place EP together, I felt like there was a lot left on the table creatively," Dirty Art Club says of his and Morpheus' growing collaborative relationship. "I'm inspired by him (YUNGMORPHEUS) to go places I might not go on instrumental albums because I know he'll take it to a level that makes sense of it all without sacrificing directness and honesty. We put it together like a psychic mosaic."

Beginning tonight October 26th, Morph will be joining NY trio Triathlon on tour for a run of live dates across North America, including shows in Montreal, Toronto, Chicago and more before concluding in Portland on November 6th.

Through the course of his career, YUNGMORPHEUS has put together incisively written bodies of work that stretch listener expectations of rap's limitations. He's added his own quintessential style to collaborative projects with a diverse set of collaborators ranging from underground hip-hop icons like Pink Siifu and Real Bad Man, to punk pioneer Eyedress and Japanese electronic savant Fumitake Tamura. Across a number of acclaimed projects that collide classic rap sounds with his rap philosophy, YUNGMORPHEUS leaves no stone unturned. He slips autobiographical details and sociological observations into rap music that leaves all the performative jargon behind.

Listen to A Spyglass To One's Face here, see below for upcoming tour dates and more album info and stay tuned for more from YUNGMORPHEUS coming soon.

Upcoming Live Dates:

w/ Triathlon

10/26 - Cambridge, MA @ Middle East Upstairs

10/28 - Montreal, QB @ Cabaret Foufs

10/29 - Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

10/30 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/31 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas

11/2 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

11/3 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

11/5 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

11/6 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

