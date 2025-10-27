Demi Lovato Launching The It's Not That Deep Tour

Following a sold-out, celebrated performance at the Hollywood Palladium on Saturday night, GRAMMY-nominated global superstar Demi Lovato has officially announced her highly anticipated return to the road. The It's Not That Deep Tour, with special guest ADELA, will bring Lovato's high-energy dance-pop era to life across the U.S. and Canada in 2026, marking her first major headlining run in three years. Full routing and ticketing information is available below.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will feature music from Lovato's latest studio album It's Not That Deep (out now via DLG Recordings/Island Records) alongside the biggest hits of her career across 23 cities. The tour kicks off April 8 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC, making stops in Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Toronto, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping May 25 at Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

At the Hollywood Palladium on October 25, Lovato gave fans a preview of what they can expect from the It's Not That Deep Tour: an electric, celebratory energy that weaves in her new dance-pop bangers with her enduring hits and signature powerhouse vocals, guaranteeing that everyone will be on their feet dancing the entire show.

Lovato's It's Not That Deep era revisits the dance-pop sound laced throughout her previous hit records and brings a celebratory energy that's about taking full control while letting inhibitions go, featuring tracks that demand late nights and dancefloors. The album's release was preceded by its sleek and sexy electro-pop lead single "Fast," the fierce and infectious anthemic pop banger "Here All Night All Night," and the irresistible, fan-demanded single "Kiss," from which the album title was born through the lyric "It's not that deep, unless you want it to be." Alongside the release of the album, Demi dropped a live version of the new song "Let You Go," delivering yet another signature powerhouse vocal performance.

DEMI LOVATO: IT'S NOT THAT DEEP TOUR DATES

Wed Apr 8 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Fri Apr 10 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center

Sun Apr 12 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Tue Apr 14 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Thu Apr 16 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Sat Apr 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena

Mon Apr 20 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Wed Apr 22 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Fri Apr 24 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden Arena

Mon Apr 27 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Wed Apr 29 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Fri May 1 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Sat May 2 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Tue May 5 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Fri May 8 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat May 9 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Mon May 11 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Wed May 13 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Sat May 16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

Tue May 19 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

Fri May 22 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Sun May 24 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Mon May 25 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

