Demi Lovato Launching The It's Not That Deep Tour

Following a sold-out, celebrated performance at the Hollywood Palladium on Saturday night, GRAMMY-nominated global superstar Demi Lovato has officially announced her highly anticipated return to the road. The It's Not That Deep Tour, with special guest ADELA, will bring Lovato's high-energy dance-pop era to life across the U.S. and Canada in 2026, marking her first major headlining run in three years. Full routing and ticketing information is available below.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour will feature music from Lovato's latest studio album It's Not That Deep (out now via DLG Recordings/Island Records) alongside the biggest hits of her career across 23 cities. The tour kicks off April 8 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC, making stops in Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Toronto, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping May 25 at Toyota Center in Houston, TX.
At the Hollywood Palladium on October 25, Lovato gave fans a preview of what they can expect from the It's Not That Deep Tour: an electric, celebratory energy that weaves in her new dance-pop bangers with her enduring hits and signature powerhouse vocals, guaranteeing that everyone will be on their feet dancing the entire show.
Lovato's It's Not That Deep era revisits the dance-pop sound laced throughout her previous hit records and brings a celebratory energy that's about taking full control while letting inhibitions go, featuring tracks that demand late nights and dancefloors. The album's release was preceded by its sleek and sexy electro-pop lead single "Fast," the fierce and infectious anthemic pop banger "Here All Night All Night," and the irresistible, fan-demanded single "Kiss," from which the album title was born through the lyric "It's not that deep, unless you want it to be." Alongside the release of the album, Demi dropped a live version of the new song "Let You Go," delivering yet another signature powerhouse vocal performance.
DEMI LOVATO: IT'S NOT THAT DEEP TOUR DATES
Wed Apr 8 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Fri Apr 10 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center
Sun Apr 12 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Tue Apr 14 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Thu Apr 16 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Sat Apr 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena
Mon Apr 20 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Wed Apr 22 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Fri Apr 24 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden Arena
Mon Apr 27 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
Wed Apr 29 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Fri May 1 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Sat May 2 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
Tue May 5 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Fri May 8 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sat May 9 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
Mon May 11 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Wed May 13 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Sat May 16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum
Tue May 19 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena
Fri May 22 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Sun May 24 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Mon May 25 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Demi Lovato Streaming New Album 'It's Not That Deep'
Demi Lovato Officially Releases 'Kiss' Along With New Video
Demi Lovato Announces 'It's Not That Deep' Video
Demi Lovato Returns With 'Here All Night' Single and Video
Guns N' Roses Planning U.S. Tour Next Year- Hear KISS Go Country With Unearthed 1975 Demo- The Best of The Band Remastered For Special Reissue- more
Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa
Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings
Interview: Dirt Road Soul Singer Kristy Lee is Ready to Sail on the Live Loud Fest Cruise
The Rolling Stones 'At The Max' Returning To IMAX Theaters
David Gilmour Shares In 'Any Tongue' Live Video
ZZ Top In The Studio For 'Afterburner' 40th Anniversary
Singled Out: Greg Weeks' The Heathen Heart
Drive-By Truckers' Patterson Hood Shares 'Scott's Sister'
The Strumbellas Deliver 'Burning Bridges Into Dust' EP
Elton John Releases 50th Anniversary Edition Of Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy
Yellow Snow Cover Danny Elfman's 'What's This?'