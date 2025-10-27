Drew Baldridge To Deliver 'Rebel' On Halloween

Country star Drew Baldridge is redefining what it means to be rebellious with his powerful new single, "Rebel," available everywhere October 31 and impacting country radio November 3 via Lyric Ridge Records/Stoney Creek Records. Fans can pre-save/add here.

Written by Baldridge and Adam Sanders, and produced by Zach Crowell and Nick Schwarz, "Rebel" stands as an anthem for holding fast to your convictions. Turning the traditional idea of rebellion on its head, Baldridge challenges what it means to push back, trading chaos for character and celebrating integrity, faith, and family as the ultimate acts of defiance. With its soaring chorus and driving production, "Rebel" channels the strength it takes to stay true in a world that often rewards compromise.

Anchored by lyrics like "I'm gonna stand my ground / Ain't gonna back down / Make sure my last name ain't stained and stands on integrity / I'm gonna stay true to my woman / And true to my roots," Baldridge delivers a message that's both timeless and timely; a declaration that these days staying true to your word is the most radical thing of all. The song honors the quiet strength of consistency, loyalty, and setting a good example. It's about character and doing what's right even when no one's watching.

"I wrote this song after noticing how often the wrong things get glorified," said Baldridge. "Doing the right thing can feel rebellious, and I hope fans - and my son - see that being a rebel here is actually a good thing. The song celebrates doing the right thing even when it's not the 'cool' or easy choice."

With his signature mix of small-town grit, heart, and honesty, Baldridge continues to forge a genuine connection with fans through songs that champion his core pillars of farm, faith, and family. He's currently bringing that message to audiences across Australia and New Zealand while opening for Jelly Roll on the Down Under 2025 Tour. After returning to the U.S. for a brief stint, Baldridge will head overseas once again to close out the year with his first-ever UK and European headlining run, the Country Born Tour.

