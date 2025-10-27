.

Duran Duran Reimagine 'Shadows On Your Side' For Halloween

By High Rise | Published: October 27, 2025
Duran Duran are marking Halloween 2025 with a bold re-recording of 'Shadows on Your Side.' Inspired by what keyboardist Nick Rhodes calls "the madness and joy of Halloween," this new take twists and turns through dynamic moods and features original guitar parts from Andy Taylor. The song first appeared on Duran Duran's classic third album, 1983's Platinum-certified number one smash, Seven and the Ragged Tiger.

Duran Duran have also announced their Halloween Concert Film Secret Oktober is now streaming. Filmed at the iconic Encore Theatre at Wynn in Las Vegas, fans can now relive the unforgettable Halloween spectacle that started Duran Duran's annual Halloween Party. This ultimate Hallow's Eve celebration spotlights Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Nick Rhodes and Roger Taylor like you've never seen them before.

'Shadows On Your Side' arrives amidst a year of exciting creative Duran Duran projects. In Spring the band launched two new perfumes crafted in collaboration with luxury Italian perfume house, Xerjoff. A multi-sensory live theatrical launch marked the unveiling of the fragrances in London, NeoRio and Black Moonlight - the latter named after the Danse Macabre album's lead single.

The band have been touring their revered live show in stadiums and arenas across Europe this summer and will be returning to North American shores in December for select dates. Amongst their busy live schedule, Duran Duran have also been in the studio together this year working on new material - most recently with Nile Rodgers at Abbey Road in London.

