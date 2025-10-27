INJI Delivers SUPERLAME Mixtape

NYC dance-pop sensation INJI drops her debut mixtape, SUPERLAME (via AWAL), a sonic confetti bomb born from chaos, heartbreak, and self-reinvention. Loud, messy, and unapologetically real, it's a collection of cathartic anthems about burning it all down, quitting the plan, and reclaiming yourself (preferably on a dance floor.)

Opening with the explosive "TEEN ANGST," the mixtape captures the freedom, chaos, and anger of breaking expectations. Jazz interludes nod to her past, weaving through tracks like dubstep-fueled "U WON'T," "GOOD TIME GIRL," and the existential "EVERYTHING IS NEVER ENOUGH."

SUPERLAME isn't about being "cool." It's raw, reckless, and genre-defying, a free-form diary set to club beats. No fluff, no features, just pure, unfiltered INJI. For anyone ready to scream, dance, and crash out of the ordinary, this mixtape is your soundtrack.

INJI on the release shares: " "TEEN ANGST," the opener to SUPERLAME, I wrote at the breaking point of my old life - burning my perfect plan, quitting my job, and reclaiming myself. It's chaotic, loud, and free, with massive drops that capture that restless, almost-25 energy - the same energy that runs through the rest of SUPERLAME."

This mixtape is my crashout dance record, made while ending a public creative and romantic relationship and figuring out who I am on my own. It's about losing control, embracing chaos, and finding freedom - all while making you dance ;)" Stream the mixtape here

