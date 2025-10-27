Jason Isbell Welcomes Teen Band LOVE United For Ryman Debut

Youth band LOVE United were met with thunderous applause and a standing ovation at the Ryman Auditorium on Saturday night (Oct. 25), opening for Jason Isbell as part of his 2025 residency.

The trio - Lexi Mason (16), Carter Schultz (15), and Jazlene Dayce (14) - represent the next generation of Nashville musicians, brought together by The L.O.V.E. Academy (Leadership, Opportunity, Vision, Empowerment).

"It's important to Jason and me to introduce his audience to new discoveries every year. This year, we're spotlighting some of our favorite youth and camp organizations, including the L.O.V.E. Academy. We know how hard these kids work in their programs, and we're happy to provide them with this opportunity to showcase their talents," said Jason Isbell's manager, Traci Thomas.

Backed by LOVE United music instructors Kelsey Blackstone and Charlie Fuertsch, LOVE United delivered acoustic renditions of iconic songs, showcasing their musical chemistry and growing artistry. The performance marked only their second-ever public show - and their first time stepping onto the Ryman's legendary stage.

"Since August, these teens have poured their hearts into this performance, balancing personal challenges, schoolwork and a demanding rehearsal schedule," said Kim Ortiz, Co-Founder of The L.O.V.E. Academy. "For Jazlene and Lexi, it was their first time ever at the Ryman, and for Carter, his first time on stage after seeing Jason perform there. This moment began with the simple act of LOVE. Love for music, community and unity. That's the heartbeat of The L.O.V.E. Academy, and we're so grateful to Jason and his team, the families who made countless sacrifices, our village of supporters (Sangtuary, BeWell in School, YEAH!) and our LOVE United music instructors, Kelsey and Charlie. LOVE is a uniting force and this show is a manifestation of that principle in living color."

Formed this summer after Isbell's team reached out to the Academy for young talent, the band came together through open auditions. Though the members attend different schools across Tennessee, their shared love of music quickly bonded them into a cohesive group. Each youth band member is also a budding songwriter, with plans to begin writing and recording original music in spring 2026.

Co-founded by Kim Ortiz and Kirsten Albritton, The L.O.V.E. Academy is a fiscally sponsored project of the Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville that empowers youth through creative education, mentorship, and real-world experiences. Its Summer Empowerment Camp offers hands-on workshops in music production, filmmaking, culinary arts, STEM, and more - with field trips to The Recording Academy, East Iris Studios, and local community organizations. LOVE United's Ryman Auditorium performance serves as a testament to the L.O.V.E. Academy's mission to provide meaningful access, mentorship, and opportunities for Nashville's youth and create a safe space for them to thrive and grow together.

Support the Academy's mission through donations, volunteer work, or partnerships here

