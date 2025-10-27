Joanne Shaw Taylor Kicking Off 2026 With UK Tour

Joanne Shaw Taylor returns to the UK in January 2026 for five regional concerts. The tour celebrates the recent release of Joanne's critically acclaimed new studio album Black & Gold released by Journeyman Records, available on vinyl, CD and digital.

The tour kicks off at Edinburgh, The Queen's Hall (Sunday 25 January) and continues at Buxton, Opera House (Monday 26 January), Blackpool, Opera House (Wednesday 28 January), Sunderland, The Fire Station (Thursday 29 January), and Southend, Palace Theatre (Friday 30 January).

Experience the magic of Joanne Shaw Taylor and her incredible band as they deliver a powerhouse performance featuring songs from her latest album, Black & Gold. Renowned for her electrifying guitar performances and soulful songwriting, Joanne's vocals shine as she blends blues, rock, soul, and pop. The show also includes standout tracks from earlier albums and heartfelt tributes to classic blues legends. As one of today's most dynamic performers, Joanne Shaw Taylor promises an unforgettable night of music.

The new album has received across-the-board rave reviews. Blues in Britain said, "JST is a great guitar player. On Black & Gold she's on absolute top form," while Bluestown Music professed, "Black & Gold is a true musical treat, wonderfully performed, immaculately produced." Classic Rock's 9/10 review said of the album, "Blues chanteuse strikes gold," while Metal Planet Music declared, "Taylor's songwriting ability is simply beyond reproach and continues to grow musically."

Joanne will also perform songs from her rich back catalogue of albums including Heavy Soul, Nobody's Fool, and The Blues Album which topped Billboard's Official Blues Album Chart.

The Blues Album was voted #1 Most Played Blues Album of 2021 by the Independent Blues Broadcaster's Association. Joanne will also perform select songs from her older album Reckless Heart, Wild, The Dirty Truth, Almost Always Never, Diamonds in the Dirt, and White Sugar.

