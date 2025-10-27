Rivetskull Share Two Live Videos From Masters of Rock Festival

Seattle heavy metal powerhouse Rivetskull are proud to unleash two live videos taken from their epic appearance at the 2025 Masters of Rock Festival in Vizovice, Czech Republic, "The Hammer Falls" and "The King is Dead."

Both fan favorite tracks, the live videos epitomize what keeps traditional heavy metal living on; soaring vocals, galloping rhythm, and undeniable power.

On the new live videos, vocalist Chad McMurray comments: "We were able to capture some incredible footage and multitrack audio from our recent Masters of Rock performance in the Czech Republic. It was our debut on a festival stage of that scale, so we wanted to do something special with it. 'The Hammer Falls' was our newest song and the first time we'd ever performed it live, so we definitely wanted to include that-along with 'The King Is Dead.' We had Jonathan Plum from London Bridge Studio in Seattle mix the audio, and our video wizard, Ryan Pratt, handled the video editing. We'll be releasing several of these songs as individual live singles, and we're planning to release the full one-hour concert down the road."

In addition to the live videos, Rivetskull's recently released album 'Absence of Time' is available now with an immersive Dolby Atmos Mix. Dolby Atmos is a cutting-edge 3D surround sound technology that adds height and depth to audio, allowing each sound to move freely through space. The result is a more realistic and enveloping listening experience that draws you deeper into the music.

On the Dolby Atmos Mix of 'Absence of Time,' Chad continues: "We're excited to have our latest release, 'Absence of Time,' remixed in Dolby Atmos for Apple Music, Tidal, and Amazon Music. While Atmos has been around in cinema for over a decade, it's really taken off in music over the last five years, bringing immersive sound to the mainstream. We wanted to give our fans that experience. Matt Hyde, who mixed the original record, also created the Atmos version-really opening up the space and depth we captured during the 2024 recording sessions."

