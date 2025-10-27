Spencer Hatcher Releasing 'Honky Tonk Hideaway' EP Next Month

QHMG / Stone Country Records' modern country traditionalist Spencer Hatcher today announced he will release his six-track debut EP, Honky Tonk Hideaway, on Nov. 7.

Noted by Billboard for his sound that "fits the '90s-country revival that's still turning heads among the genre's base," Hatcher's Honky Tonk Hideaway is a good-time destination for music fans who prefer their country served stone cold-with heartfelt storytelling, easygoing melodies from the front porch to the dance floor, and generous helpings of pedal steel.

Hatcher's upcoming Honky Tonk Hideaway EP is available to pre-save / pre-add here. "This EP represents the country music I want to make and the country music my fans tell me they want to hear," says Hatcher. "I grew up loving artists like Johnny Cash, Keith Whitley and Elvis, and my hope is that now my own songs will make people feel as good as my heroes' songs made me feel."

Honky Tonk Hideaway's unreleased title track is a lively country rocker about a place where you can leave all your troubles at the door. The barn burnin' track boasts wild keyboard licks reminiscent of Jerry Lee Lewis alongside fiery fiddle playing that brings to mind the legendary Charlie Daniels. "Honky Tonk Hideaway" was penned by No. 1 country hit songwriters Jeffrey Steele (Tim McGraw's "The Cowboy in Me") and Brice Long (Jon Pardi's "Heartache on the Dance Floor").

Produced by Jason Sellers, Ilya Toshinskiy (Jelly Roll) and Mickey Jack Cones (Joe Nichols), Honky Tonk Hideaway will feature Hatcher's upcoming debut radio single, "When She Calls Me Cowboy," a steamy slow dance about a cheeky term of endearment used behind closed doors. The track's official music video climbed to No. 3 on Taste of Country's fan-voted "Top 10 Video Countdown" last week. "When She Calls Me Cowboy" impacts U.S. Country Radio on Nov. 3.

Other highlights on Honky Tonk Hideaway include "The Way She Lies," a spellbinding love song for a cheatin' heart lauded in Saving Country Music's round-up of "The Best Country Singles of 2025 So Far." "On the Inside" is a boot-scootin' honky tonker that argues a broken heart shouldn't get in the way of a good time, and "Has Anybody Ever" is a romantic toe tapper that sees Hatcher asking a new sweetheart how well she's been loved in the past. "Cold Beer and Common Sense" is a recipe for unity in a sometimes-divided country, reminding us that most Americans have more shared values than political differences.

Recently signing to WME, Hatcher spent early Fall 2025 opening for the likes of Diamond Rio and Josh Turner. Upcoming tour dates include opening for Aaron Tippin in Winchester, Viriginia, on Nov. 8 and headlining shows in Savannah, Georgia, on Nov. 14 and Augusta, Georgia, on Nov. 15.

Honky Tonk Hideaway EP Official Track Listing

1. Honky Tonk Hideaway (Jeffrey Steele, Brice Long)

2. When She Calls Me Cowboy (Marv Green, Bart Butler, Tim Nichols)

3. On the Inside (Dan Isbell, Jim Beavers, Bart Butler)

4. Has Anybody Ever (Trea Landon, Michael Carter, Matt McKinney, Jordan Walker)

5. The Way She Lies (Tim Owens, Derek George)

6. Cold Beer and Common Sense (Michael Wilkes, Styles Haury, Jay Clementi, Lance Miller)

Tracks 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6 produced by Jason Sellers, Ilya Toshinskiy and Mickey Jack Cones

Track 4 produced by Jason Sellers and Ilya Toshinskiy

All tracks mixed by Derek Bason

