Tyler Braden Adds New Leg To Devil And A Prayer Tour

Country-rock powerhouse Tyler Braden will extend his 2026 headline devil and a prayer TOUR with new shows kicking off April 9 in Fort Worth, TX. Braden will bring his electric live show to fans across the country, joined by Clayton Mullen as support for all newly announced dates.

The devil and a prayer TOUR takes its name from Braden's debut album released in May via Warner Music Nashville. The 19-song collection showcases his blend of raw storytelling and high-octane sound, featuring fan favorites like "DEVIL YOU KNOW" and "GOD & GUNS N' ROSES."

Tickets for all new dates go on sale Thursday, October 31 at 10 AM local time via TylerBraden.com. See all of the devil and a prayer TOUR Dates below:

January 29 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line X

January 30 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club - The Rave II X

January 31 - Indianapolis, IN - 8 Seconds Saloon X

February 6 - Saint Louis, MO - Ballpark Village: Hot Country Nights X

February 7 - Lincoln, NE - The Bourbon Theatre X

February 13 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall X

February 14 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre X

February 15 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West X

February 19 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall X

February 20 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom X

February 21 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille X

New Dates

April 9 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern and Music Hall *

April 14 - Albuquerque, NM - The Dirty Bourbon *

April 16 - Colorado Springs, CO - Phil Long Music Hall *

April 17 - Grand Junction, CO - Warehouse 25 Sixty-Five *

April 18 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre *

April 21 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theater *

April 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom *

With special guests:

X = Owen Riegling

* = Clayton Mullen

