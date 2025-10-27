Velvet Chains Show 'How The Story Ends' With New Video

Las Vegas rockers Velvet Chains have unveiled their latest release, "How the Story Ends," a haunting, emotionally charged track that captures the band's signature blend of melody and grit while diving deep into themes of loss, change, and rebirth.

Already gaining strong momentum, "How The Story Ends" was premiered exclusively last week on SiriusXM's Octane channel and has now also been added to rotation on numerous radio stations across the US and internationally, positioning the single to break into the Top 40 of the Active Rock charts in the coming weeks.

"'How the Story Ends' is about searching for meaning in a world that has become uncertain and broken. It's a reflection on loss, change, and the quiet yet brutal act of gathering what's left of your life. It remains the most hauntingly raw and emotionally charged song we've ever written," says Nils Goldschmidt, bassist and founder of Velvet Chains.

