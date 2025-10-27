.

Velvet Chains Show 'How The Story Ends' With New Video

By Official Announcement | Published: October 27, 2025
Velvet Chains Show 'How The Story Ends' With New Video

Las Vegas rockers Velvet Chains have unveiled their latest release, "How the Story Ends," a haunting, emotionally charged track that captures the band's signature blend of melody and grit while diving deep into themes of loss, change, and rebirth.

Already gaining strong momentum, "How The Story Ends" was premiered exclusively last week on SiriusXM's Octane channel and has now also been added to rotation on numerous radio stations across the US and internationally, positioning the single to break into the Top 40 of the Active Rock charts in the coming weeks.

"'How the Story Ends' is about searching for meaning in a world that has become uncertain and broken. It's a reflection on loss, change, and the quiet yet brutal act of gathering what's left of your life. It remains the most hauntingly raw and emotionally charged song we've ever written," says Nils Goldschmidt, bassist and founder of Velvet Chains.

Related Stories
Velvet Chains Show 'How The Story Ends' With New Video

Velvet Chains Introduce New Lineup With 'Ghost In The Shell'

Watch Velvet Chains 'Dead Inside' Video

Velvet Chains Give Elvis Classic A Hard Rock Makeover

Velvet Chains Share 'Time Stood Still' And Announce EP Release

News > Velvet Chains

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses Planning U.S. Tour Next Year- Hear KISS Go Country With Unearthed 1975 Demo- The Best of The Band Remastered For Special Reissue- more

Reviews

Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa

Autumn Gift Guide

Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings

Quick Flicks: Spooky Edition

Interview: Dirt Road Soul Singer Kristy Lee is Ready to Sail on the Live Loud Fest Cruise

Latest News

Duran Duran Reimagine 'Shadows On Your Side' For Halloween

Volbeat Set Chart Record With 'Time Will Heal'

The Damned Tribute Brian James With 'Not Like Everybody Else' Covers Album

Rivetskull Share Two Live Videos From Masters of Rock Festival

Velvet Chains Show 'How The Story Ends' With New Video

Edge of Paradise Reimagine 'Requiem for a Dream' Theme

Joanne Shaw Taylor Kicking Off 2026 With UK Tour

The Rolling Stones 'At The Max' Returning To IMAX Theaters