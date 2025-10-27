Volbeat Set Chart Record With 'Time Will Heal'

Volbeat's latest single "Time Will Heal" is the band's twelfth No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Chart. The Danish band still holds the record for the most number one singles on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart by an artist based outside of North America.

The new milestone follows "By a Monster's Hand," which topped the charts for three weeks earlier this year and marked the band's eleventh #1 single. For those keeping score at home, Volbeat set the record back in March 2020 with "Die To Live" (feat. Neil Fallon), which was their eighth numero uno!

"Time Will Heal" and "By a Monster's Hand" live on the band's ninth album God of Angels Trust, which arrived on June 6. Watch the official music video for the track below:

Related Stories

Volbeat Reveal 'Demonic Depression' Video

Volbeat Deliver 'Time Will Heal' Video

'In the Barn of the Goat Giving Birth to Satan's Spawn in a Dying World of Doom' Video

Halestorm Announce U.S. Tour Dates With Volbeat

News > Volbeat