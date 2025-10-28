45 Years of Violent Femmes Tour Announced

Forty-five years after busking on the streets of Milwaukee and redefining folk-punk forever, Violent Femmes have announced that they are hitting the road to celebrate their milestone with a full-throttle tour bringing their raucous live show to stages across the West Coast.

Based on undeniable tracks from "Blister in the Sun" to "Add It Up," the Femmes have built one of the most unpredictable and enduring careers in alternative music - part punk sermon, part folk jam, and all attitude. The 45th anniversary trek will bring that singular energy as they rip through their greatest hits, deep cuts, and fan favorites, all with the unfiltered, acoustic bite that made them legends.

The "45 Years of Violent Femmes" tour kicks off February 28 in Del Mar, CA at The Sound and will hit such iconic venues as the Majestic Ventura Theater on March 1 in Ventura, CA and two nights at The Guild Theatre on March 4 and 5 in Menlo Park, CA before culminating in a blowout show at Channel 24 in Sacramento, CA on March 7.

Tickets for the "45 Years of Violent Femmes" Tour go on sale Friday, October 31 at 10 AM ET at https://vfemmes.com/tour. VIP Packages will also be available.

Formed in 1981, Violent Femmes flipped the music world on its head with their raw, acoustic-driven, self-titled, debut album - a record that went platinum without ever cracking the Billboard Top 200. Their sound- part street-corner folk, part punk snarl -influenced generations of artists and cultivated a fiercely loyal fanbase that remain devoted to this day. Four and a half decades in, the Femmes are still as defiant, joyful, and relevant as ever with their hit song "Blister in the Sun" featured in Netflix's acclaimed 2025 series "Four Seasons" and the band continuing to sell out venues on each tour. After 45 years of defying expectations and igniting generations, Violent Femmes prove that true originals don't fade - they just play louder.

Dates subject to change.

February 28 The Sound Del Mar, CA

March 1 Majestic Ventura Theater Ventura, CA

March 3 Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium Santa Cruz, CA

March 4 The Guild Theatre Menlo Park, CA

March 5 The Guild Theatre Menlo Park, CA

March 6 Grand Sierra Resort Reno, NV

March 7 Channel 24 Sacramento, CA

