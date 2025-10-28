.

Better Strangers Release 'Live At Gramps'

By Clarion Call Media | Published: October 28, 2025
Better Strangers, the Miami-based progressive instrumental rock trio featuring Joe Rodriguez (guitar), Yannick Waingarten (bass) and Nic Collins (drums), are excited to announce the release of the band's first ever live EP, LIVE AT GRAMPS.

Out now digitally, LIVE AT GRAMPS features four songs that were recorded at the storied and soon-to-be-closing music venue Gramps in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami.

Mixed by the band at Brain Damage Studios in Dania Beach, FL, LIVE AT GRAMPS is a sturdy and impressive showcase that ushers in an exciting new chapter for a young band that has revamped its sound and overall scope.

In addition to the live EP, the band has also released a video of the full show, which includes two extra songs, "ASHES" and "DRINKING THE TOOL-AID". The songs on the full show also include contributions from legendary producer David Bottrill (TOOL, King Crimson, Peter Gabriel) on the songs "ASHES", "WE / HEAL", and "SLEEPWALKING".Watch the full show below and stream the EP here

