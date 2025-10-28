Bon Jovi Add Shows To Forever Tour

Bon Jovi announced last week a series of global concert dates that will mark the band's much anticipated return to live touring with shows in New York, London, Dublin and Edinburgh starting in July of 2026 at New York's famed Madison Square Garden.

And due to overwhelming demand, the band has already added additional dates at Madison Square Garden. As reported last week, the tour announcement comes after a much-documented vocal cord surgery and rehab process seen in the critically acclaimed Hulu docu-series Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.

Speaking to today's announcement, Jon Bon Jovi said, "There is a lot of joy in this announcement - joy that we can share these nights together with our amazing fans and joy that the band can be together. I am lucky enough to be able to hold a light out to the audience each night and stand in their reflection for a tremendous collective experience - I get to stand in the WE of our concerts.

"And I've spoken extensively on my gratitude but I will say it again, I'm deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient and allowed me the time needed to get healthy and prepare for touring. I'm ready and excited!"

TOUR DATES:

Tuesday, July 7 New York, Madison Square Garden

Thursday, July 9 New York, Madison Square Garden

Sunday, July 12 New York, Madison Square Garden

Tuesday, July 14 New York, Madison Square Garden

Thursday, July 16 New York, Madison Square Garden

Sunday, July 19 New York, Madison Square Garden

Friday, August 28 Edinburgh, UK, Murrayfield Stadium

Sunday, August 30: Dublin, Ireland, Croke Park

Friday, September 4 London, UK, Wembley Stadium

Related Stories

Bon Jovi Making Live Return With Global Tour Dates

Bon Jovi: Forever Official Autobiography Released

Jelly Roll Teams With Bon Jovi For The Song 'Living Proof'

Bon Jovi Share Springsteen Collaboration and 'Red, White And Jersey'

News > Bon Jovi