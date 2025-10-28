Boys Life Shares 'Always' Video From First New Release In 29 Years

Spartan Records and Boys Life are excited to present "Always," the latest single to be lifted from the Friday, November 21 release of Ordinary Wars, the brand new four-song EP from the celebrated Kansas City indie-rock quartet.

A reminder that all humans should retain a sense of youthful energy and being, "Always" suggests that we should not allow the role of adulthood to become real - if you stop playing and having unconditional fun, you will not see the wonder in things.

Boys Life's Brandon Butler adds, "Ram Dass said 'we spend most of our lives in somebody training and in the end we begin our nobody training.' We start as no one and become no one. Everything in the middle should be wonder, discovery and celebration, but it's usually just assigned roles. Some of us have figured out the roles are just parts people need us to play. We are universe incarnate, not our names, or titles or our ego. We are always here in one form or another. We should treat life like children treat joyful things."

Recorded in June 2024 with Duane Trower (Seasons to Risk, Quitters Club) at Weights and Measures Soundlab, Ordinary Wars is the band's first original offering in close to three decades and stands as a testament to Boys Life's unwavering dedication to their craft, seamlessly intertwining their storied past with contemporary reflections. It's a compelling reminder of the band's influential role in shaping indie-rock's emotional and sonic landscape.

Emerging from Kansas City, Missouri in 1993, Boys Life carved out a niche in the indie rock scene with their passionate, dissonant guitar-driven sound rooted in DIY ethics and a distinctly Midwestern sensibility. Comprised of Brandon Butler (vocals/guitar), Joe Winkle (guitar), John Rejba (bass), and John Anderson (drums), the band sought first to create music that resonated deeply with their own artistic vision and in doing so amassed a fiercely loyal and expansive fanbase. The band's self-titled debut (1995) marked the beginning of relentless touring, sharing stages with contemporaries such as Knapsack, Giant's Chair, and Christie Front Drive and quickly became an integral part of the burgeoning Midwest emo scene.

Boys Life's sophomore effort, Departures and Landfalls (1996), showcased their evolving artistry and solidified their legacy within the genre. Despite disbanding in 1997, the members pursued various musical endeavors: Butler with Canyon and Six Bells, and others contributing to projects like Lullaby for the Working Class and The Farewell Bend. Reunion tours in 2015 and 2024, spurred by reissues of their seminal works, rekindled their collaborative spirit and introduced their music to new audiences.

For this new release, the band reconvened in a secluded house outside Kansas City in June of 2024, immersing themselves in an environment reminiscent of their early days. This intensive session birthed the four songs presented here that encapsulate their collective growth and introspection. Lyrically, Ordinary Wars delves into themes of mortality, societal disillusionment, and the urgency of purposeful existence. Butler articulates a poignant perspective on the fleeting nature of life and the collective missteps of humanity, urging listeners to eschew meaningless pursuits. "I see our world, especially our country, as a failed experiment," Butler says, "Things could be so wonderful and easy but we choose greed and ignorance over utopia. We are wasting time."

The production of Ordinary Wars emphasizes raw, live takes, preserving the organic nature of their sessions. Tracks like "Bleeds" and "Equal in Measure" emerged spontaneously during these studio jams, capturing the immediacy of their renewed synergy. Others, however, such as "Ordinary War" and "Always" evolved from rehearsals, reflecting a blend of spontaneity and focused refinement.

"Boys Life has always been a band of brothers, and like many families, we have experienced ups and downs in our relationships throughout the years - we have always been an intensely serious band and you can hear that intensity in our music," Anderson summarizes. "It's shocking that we can get together for four days and create songs like these but also it's not shocking for some reason. The experience of working together in itself is deeply meaningful."

