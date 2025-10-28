David Ellefson Plots Bass Warrior European Tour

David Ellefson has announced his Bass Warrior Tour in Europe for winter 2025. The tour will feature Ellefson and his solo band performing select cuts from his well-known catalog of Mega hits, solo material and other hard rock & metal favorites which inspired him during his 40-year music career. Direct support on all dates is Screaming Mad Dee Calhoun. Wardogs will be joining as additional support on December 4th.

Ellefson states, "It's been a super fun and productive year and even more so to be able to close out the calendar one last time with my Bass Warrior shows across Europe. I'm excited to be taking this show into new cities as we celebrate each night with songs from across my career and more!"

Ellefson launched his Bass Warrior tour in 2024, with musical director Andy Martongelli (Ellefson-Soto, Artemis) as a way to perform songs for fans across Europe from his 40+ years as a world renowned recording artist.

Tickets and VIPS go on sale Friday, October 31st. Find the dates here

