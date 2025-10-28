David Ellefson Plots Bass Warrior European Tour

David Ellefson has announced his Bass Warrior Tour in Europe for winter 2025. The tour will feature Ellefson and his solo band performing select cuts from his well-known catalog of Mega hits, solo material and other hard rock & metal favorites which inspired him during his 40-year music career. Direct support on all dates is Screaming Mad Dee Calhoun. Wardogs will be joining as additional support on December 4th.
Ellefson states, "It's been a super fun and productive year and even more so to be able to close out the calendar one last time with my Bass Warrior shows across Europe. I'm excited to be taking this show into new cities as we celebrate each night with songs from across my career and more!"
Ellefson launched his Bass Warrior tour in 2024, with musical director Andy Martongelli (Ellefson-Soto, Artemis) as a way to perform songs for fans across Europe from his 40+ years as a world renowned recording artist.
Tickets and VIPS go on sale Friday, October 31st. Find the dates here
Ellefson-Soto Announce Debut Live Performance And Share 'SOAB' Video
Watch Ellefson-Soto Get 'Vengeance' With Tim 'Ripper' Owens
David Ellefson Wants In On Megadeth Farewell
Ellefson-Soto Release Music Video for New Single 'Shout'
Sammy Hagar Best Of All Worlds UK Tour- The Stray Cats Cancel Tour Due To 'Serious Illness'- Bad Omens, Beartooth and PRESIDENT American Arena Tour- more
Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa
Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings
Interview: Dirt Road Soul Singer Kristy Lee is Ready to Sail on the Live Loud Fest Cruise
45 Years of Violent Femmes Tour Announced
Watch The Cribs' A Point Too Hard To Make' Video
The Saints '73-'78 Launching North American Tour
Bon Jovi Add Shows To Forever Tour
Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Gibson Custom Unveil the Raven
Moonspell Premieres Live Version Of 'Extinct' Feat. Orquestra Sinfonietta de Lisboa
Better Strangers Release 'Live At Gramps'
Boys Life Shares 'Always' Video From First New Release In 29 Years