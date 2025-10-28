David K. Starr Shares 'Not Dead Yet' Video

David K. Starr of WildeStarr, Vicious Rumors, CHASTAIN fame has just released a new single entitled "Not Dead Yet" which is his own testimony of life's twists and turns after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2020.

Dave says... "I originally started writing the song about what I have gone through, but then I realized its bigger then me, this song is for anyone out there dealing with life changing events, be it their health, death of a loved one, a broken heart, or whatever comes your way".

Dave continues.. "I never mention my health problems in the song, that would be too corny, so I broadened my scope and made it for anyone out there who's going through pain"..."Its basically about standing tall and fighting for yourself, fighting to stay alive, no matter what kind of hell life throws at you"

"NOT DEAD YET" was directed by London Wilde, and features Dave singing lead vocals for the first time, as well as playing all the guitars. Backing up Dave on this new track & video are Rich Gray on bass (Annihilator, Aeon Zen) and drummer Fabio Alessandrini (Annihilator, Bonfire)

Related Stories

News > David K. Starr