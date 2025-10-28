Fox Lake Reveal 'Freestyle' Remix Ahead Of Tour With Poppy

Fox Lake have announced a UK/EU tour with heavy, boundary-pushing artist Poppy next spring. The dates kick off on March 4 in Glasgow, UK and wrap on April 4 in Stockholm, Sweden. Fox Lake recently collaborated with Phase One for a remix of their lead single. "Freestyle" (Phase One Remix) was released last week via Sounds of Mayhem.

The band will soon tour the U.S. with Greyhaven, with stops in New York, Atlanta, Chicago, and more. Fox Lake's upcoming touring, both domestically and overseas, demonstrates how universal the band's sound is and that it can reach and delight audiences far and wide.

Rising from the heart of Colorado's heavy music scene, Fox Lake are redefining what modern hardcore can sound and feel like. Known for their explosive live performances, crushing riffs, and unflinching emotional depth, Fox Lake channel the intensity of life's chaos into anthems that hit with both fury and honesty. NEW WORLD HEAT is out now.

FOX LAKE ON TOUR:

WITH POPPY:

3/4 - Glasgow, UK - Galvanizers SWG3

3/6 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

3/8 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute Birmingham

3/9 - Bristol, UK - Electric Bristol

3/10 - London, UK - Roundhouse

3/13 - Eindhoven, NL - Headbangers Parade 2026

3/17 - Zurich, CH - Komplex 457

3/18 - Milan, IT - Alcatraz

3/21 - Vienna, AT - Raiffeisen Halle im Gasometer

3/24 - Prague, CZ - SaSaZu

3/27 - Warsaw, PL - Klub Progresja

4/5 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega - Musikkens Hus - Store VEGA

4/7 - Oslo, NO - Sentrum Scene

4/8 - Stockholm, SE - Fållan

WITH GREYHAVEN:

11/12 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

11/13 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung-Fu Necktie

11/14 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium*

11/15 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

11/16 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

11/19 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

11/20 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

11/21 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

11/22 - Orlando, FL - Conduit

11/23 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

11/26 - Nashville, TN - The End

11/29 - Dallas, TX - RBC

12/1 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish @ HOB

12/2 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

12/5 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

12/6 - Kansas City, MO - The Rino

12/8 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

12/9 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

12/10 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

12/11 - Louisville, KY - Whirling Tiger*

12/12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground

12/13 - Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome

