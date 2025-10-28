Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Reveal 2026 Tour Details

Six-time GRAMMY winner Jason Isbell will perform new tour dates in 2026 with his band the 400 Unit, in addition to a recently announced solo tour across North America in support of his acoustic album Foxes in the Snow.

Isbell recently wrapped his annual fall Ryman Auditorium residency and celebrated another successful weekend of his ShoalsFest in Alabama earlier this month.

Kicking off in Seattle on January 23 tickets for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit's new shows will go on sale this Friday, October 31 at 10 am local time via JasonIsbell.com/shows.

Isbell and the 400 Unit will stop through some of America's most hallowed venues, including the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, the Fox Theater in Oakland and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO where the band will be supported by Gillian Welch & David Rawlings.

Isbell will also perform at New York City's iconic Radio City Music Hall for two nights; on Friday, February 20th Isbell will perform a solo set and on Saturday, February 21st he'll be joined by the 400 Unit. Opening acts are Shelby Lynne (20th) and Alejandro Escovedo (21st). He last played Radio City Music Hall to a sold out house in February of 2024, in support of his double GRAMMY winning album Weathervanes.

One of the most highly lauded songwriters of his generation, Isbell's Foxes in the Snow was released on his own Southeastern Records in March and captures an artist at the peak of their powers; the virtuosic guitar playing and commanding vocal delivery on this collection is some of the most impressive of an already remarkable recording career. The stripped back, bare-bones format put his immense talent for evocative storytelling and the complete mastery of his craft on full display.

Isbell also reissued Something More Than Free via his own Southeastern Records in July to celebrate ten years of the critically-acclaimed, GRAMMY-winning studio album. The newly remastered edition comes replete with updated mixes and a previously unreleased B-side "Should I Go Missing." The reissued album is out now on all streaming services and on LP and CD.

November 7: Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

January 14, 2026: Durham Performing Arts Center - Durham, NC +

January 15, 2026: Hylton Performing Arts Center - Manassas, VA +

January 16, 2026: Ovens Auditorium - Charlotte, NC +

January 17, 2026: The Classic Center - Athens, GA +

January 23, 2026: Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

January 24, 2026: Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

January 26, 2026: Sacramento, CA - Channel 24

January 28, 2026: Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

January 29, 2026: Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

January 30, 2026: Temecula, CA - Pechanga Theater

January 31, 2026: Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

February 18, 2026: Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark

February 20, 2026: New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall + %

February 21, 2026: New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall @

February 22, 2026: New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

February 24, 2026: Cleveland, OH - KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square

February 25, 2026: Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre

February 27, 2026: Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre

February 28, 2026: Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre

March 1, 2026: Niagara Falls, ON - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

March 2, 2026: Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center

March 4, 2026: Iowa City, IA - Hancher Auditorium

March 5, 2026: Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

March 6, 2026: Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

March 7, 2026: Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

March 13 - 20, 2026: Cayamo Cruise

March 25, 2026: SkyPAC (Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center) - Bowling Green, KY +

March 26, 2026: Robinson Center - Little Rock, AR +

March 27, 2026: Orpheum Theatre - Memphis, TN +

March 28, 2026: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN +

April 24, 2026: Sun, Sand, and Soul - Miramar Beach, FL =

April 26, 2026: Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

April 29, 2026: St. Louis, MO - The Fabulous Fox Theatre

May 1, 2026: Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

May 2, 2026: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

May 3, 2026: Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

May 20, 2026: Winspear Opera House - AT&T PAC - Dallas, TX +

May 21, 2026: Winspear Opera House - AT&T PAC - Dallas, TX +

May 22, 2026: Long Center for the Performing Arts - Austin, TX +

May 23, 2026: Majestic Theatre - San Antonio, TX +

July 16, 2026: EKU Center for the Arts - Richmond, KY +

July 17, 2026: Tennessee Theatre - Knoxville, TN +

July 18, 2026: Tennessee Theatre - Knoxville, TN +

July 19, 2026: Brevard Music Center - Brevard, NC +

July 23, 2026: Grand Rapids, MI - TBA

July 24, 2026: Interlochen, MI - TBA

July 25, 2026: Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights

July 26, 2026: Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion

July 28, 2026: Lenox, MA - Koussevitzky Music Shed at Tanglewood ~

July 30, 2026: Washington, DC - Wolf Trap ~ #

* w/ Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

~ w/ Patty Griffin

+ Jason Isbell Solo

= w/ Tedeschi Trucks Band, Drive-By Truckers, Elles Bailey

% w/ Shelby Lynne

@ w/ Alejandro Escovedo

# On sale 2/27/26

Jason Isbell