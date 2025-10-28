Jon Pardi Wraps Honkytonk Hollywood Tour Ahead of Xmas Tour

Multi-Platinum artist and country hitmaker Jon Pardi closed out his 2025 HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD Tour in Texas this weekend. Spanning from early spring through fall, the tour showcased Pardi's "signature twang, style, and swagger" (Forbes), delivering electrifying performances that combined high-energy showmanship with heartfelt storytelling. Country music lovers across the U.S. and Canada were treated to unforgettable nights, with special appearances from Corey Kent, Kassi Ashton, Jake Worthington, and Colby Acuff on select dates.

Known for "blazing his own trail and reshaping honky-tonk with electrifying guitars and unstoppable, high-energy spirit" (Sports Illustrated), Pardi commanded the stage each night, captivating audiences with a perfect blend of nostalgia and new music. "Enthusiastic fans - amid a sea of cowboy boots and hats - stood and sang along to their favorites" (Local Spins) from his hit-packed setlist including classics like "Head Over Boots," "Heartache Medication" and "Mr. Saturday Night." In addition, Pardi showcased fresh tracks from his latest album HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD, including fan favorites "Boots Off" and "Hey California," proving once again why his live performances are a can't-miss experience.

Next, fans can catch Pardi's spirited energy LIVE during the halftime performance at the 2025 Big 12 Football Championship on Saturday, Dec. 6, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Then, this Dec., he heads to Florida for THE CHRISTMAS SHOW, featuring four high-energy holiday performances with an augmented 12-piece band, complete with fiddle, steel guitar, and horns, all paired with an Elvis-inspired wardrobe. Attendees will enjoy hits, holiday classics, and favorites from his 2023 Christmas album MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM JON PARDI.

THE CHRISTMAS SHOW 2025 Dates:

12/12/2025 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

12/13/2025 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

12/18/2025 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

12/19/2025 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hard Rock Event Center

