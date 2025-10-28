Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Gibson Custom Unveil the Raven

One of the most iconic rock guitarists of our generation, Kirk Hammett-legendary guitarist of the multi-platinum-selling, nine-time GRAMMY Award-winning band Metallica-continues his long-standing partnership with Gibson.

Today, the iconic instrument brand proudly unveils its latest collaboration: a bold new acoustic from Gibson Custom. Kirk Hammett teamed up with the master luthiers at Gibson Custom in Bozeman, Montana, to create the Gibson Custom Kirk Hammett Raven, a majestic counterpart to the legendary Gibson Hummingbird. The Kirk Hammett Raven is limited to only 100 guitars worldwide-and available at authorized Gibson dealers, Gibson Garage locations, and on www.gibson.com.

While it shares the Hummingbird's square-shoulder silhouette, Kirk Hammett's Raven distinguishes itself with a dark, artistic twist on the Hummingbird aesthetic. Crafted with a Sitka spruce top and mahogany back and sides, and supported by traditional scalloped Advanced X-bracing, it delivers the timeless acoustic tone that has captivated musicians and audiences for generations. Its mahogany neck features a comfortable Round profile and is topped with a bound ebony fretboard, complete with 20 frets and mother-of-pearl star inlays. A 16" radius makes it ideal for fast, expressive playing. Grover Rotomatic tuners ensure reliable tuning, while TUSQ components-including the nut, saddle, and bridge pins-enhance tonal consistency and tuning stability. The headstock showcases the Gibson logo alongside a striking mother-of-pearl raven skull inlay, reinforcing the instrument's bold identity.

This limited-edition model also pays homage to Gibson's tradition of wildlife-inspired designs, featuring intricately crafted double pickguards and a raven-themed tailpiece accent. It's a visual and sonic statement piece. Equipped with an L.R. Baggs™ Element VTC +4 system, the Raven is ready for both stage and studio. The discreet soundhole-mounted volume and tone controls offer easy access without disrupting the guitar's aesthetics, and the additional 4 dB of output provides extra headroom when needed. Each Raven ships in a black Gibson Custom hardshell guitar case adorned with a matching raven skull graphic and includes a certificate of authenticity and a custom raven-themed strap. Limited to only 100 guitars, each handcrafted in Bozeman, Montana, and personally signed by Kirk Hammett on the soundhole label, this Ebony-finished acoustic is destined to become a collector's treasure. Availability is extremely limited-secure yours before they vanish into the night.

