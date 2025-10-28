Russell Dickerson's 'Worth Your Wild' Most Added At Country Radio

Multi-Platinum entertainer Russell Dickerson is quickly climbing the most-added charts on country radio with his new "torchy romance radio hit" (People), "Worth Your Wild," which officially impacts country radio today.

With a "career in country music continuing to rise" (Us Weekly), the track-first introduced on his critically acclaimed fourth studio album FAMOUS BACK HOME-earned record-breaking first-week streaming numbers and has become one of the most-added songs on country playlists, cementing Dickerson as "hotter than ever" (Music Row). Co-written with longtime collaborators Parker Welling and Casey Brown, the song pairs heartfelt lyrics with undeniable melodies and Dickerson's signature country charm.

Described as "brimming with charm and dance floor swagger" (Entertainment Focus), "Worth Your Wild" bursts with energy and romance, capturing the thrill of instant connection and the rush of open-road adventure. Set against a backdrop of winding backroads and starry skies, the track celebrates a love that's as spontaneous as it is real-anchored by a promise to match that spark and make every moment unforgettable. "'It's everything you want a high-energy RD song to be," (Country Swag) playful, passionate, and ready to soundtrack your wildest nights.

Following a string of sold-out shows this past weekend, Dickerson shows no signs of slowing down as he continues Round Three of his RUSSELLMANIA TOUR this fall. The trek will hit arenas and amphitheaters nationwide, with more dates to be announced soon.

Related Stories

Russell Dickerson Surprised With Multiple Plaques At Sold-Out Tour Stop

Russell Dickerson Stays At No. 1 With 'Happen To Me'

Russell Dickerson Earns 6th No. 1 Hit With 'Happen To Me'

Russell Dickerson Shares Round 1 of RUSSELLMANIA Tour 2026 Dates

News > Russell Dickerson