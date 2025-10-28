Seahaven Launching The Winter Forever 15th Anniversary Tour

Fifteen years after its release, Seahaven will hit the road in early 2026 to celebrate their beloved debut album, Winter Forever, performing it in its entirety for the very first time.

The tour marks a rare opportunity for fans to experience the record front to back - a collection that helped define the band's sound and connect deeply with listeners across the emo, indie, and post-hardcore scenes. An exclusive Winter Forever LP variant will also be available at the shows.

"This record is held in a very special place for us," the band shares. "We're excited to celebrate this anniversary with everyone that has come to enjoy it over the years."

Released in November 2011 via Run For Cover Records, Winter Forever arrived during a formative moment for the American emo and alternative revival. Blending atmospheric guitars, raw emotion, and introspective lyricism, Seahaven stood apart from their peers - crafting music that felt both immediate and cinematic. Songs like "Black & White," "Save Me," and "PV" resonated for their vulnerability and dynamic shifts, bridging the gap between post-hardcore urgency and indie-rock introspection.

The album quickly became a touchstone for fans of bands like Balance and Composure, Title Fight, and Brand New, earning Seahaven a dedicated following and solidifying their reputation as one of the most emotionally arresting acts of their era.

Following Winter Forever, Seahaven continued to expand their sonic palette with 2014's Reverie Lagoon: Music for Escapism Only - a sweeping, minimalist record that traded distortion for atmosphere - and 2020's Halo of Hurt, their striking return after a six-year hiatus. Together, the band's catalog reflects an evolution marked by risk, restraint, and honesty.

Fifteen years on, Winter Forever remains a defining entry in the modern emo and alternative canon - a record that continues to connect across generations.

Following the anniversary run, the band has hinted at additional activity planned for 2026.

The Winter Forever 15th Anniversary Tour (with special guests Commoner and Flycatcher on select dates) kicks off January 22, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ, and runs through February 6, with stops across major cities in the U.S. and Canada.

1/22/2026 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

1/23/2026 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues Voodoo Room

1/24/2026 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

1/25/2026 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

1/29/2026 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

1/30/2026 - Ann Arbor, MI - Blind Pig

1/31/2026 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison

2/2/2026 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

2/4/2026 - New York, NY - Racket

2/5/2026 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry @ The Fillmore

2/6/2026 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

