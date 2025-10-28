The Beaches Rock NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Canadian alt-rock band The Beaches unveils their NPR Tiny Desk. The performance features fan-favorite songs "Lesbian Of The Year," "Can I Call You In The Morning?" and "Last Girls at the Party" from their newest album, No Hard Feelings.

The Beaches also throw it back with two beloved hits from their sophomore album, Blame My Ex, "Blame Brett" and "Edge of the Earth."

The Beaches make their Tiny Desk debut in the midst of their headline world tour, following two sold out shows at New York's Webster Hall and The Wiltern in Los Angeles, supporting their third studio album, No Hard Feelings.

The 11-track project, brimming with unapologetically honest, confessional lyricism and anthemic, infectious bangers, proves why The Beaches are one of the driving forces of alt-rock today.

