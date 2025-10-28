The Saints '73-'78 Launching North American Tour

The Saints '73-'78 will make their North American debut this November, carrying on from where the original band left off in 1978, performing songs from their three incendiary albums (I'm) Stranded (1977), Eternally Yours (1978), and Prehistoric Sounds (1978), and will be the first time the material from the original band and their three albums, plus respective EPs and singles, will have ever been performed in North America.

In October 2024, The Saints '73-'78 played a 3-night stand at Brisbane's Princess Theatre. All three shows were recorded by long time Ed Kuepper-affiliate, Derek Bovill, with 4 songs from night two mixed by Brisbane engineer, Branko Cosic.

Live Nights in Venice... Vol. 1 features two songs each from The Saints first two albums; 1977's (I'm) Stranded and 1978's Eternally Yours, sounding as vital and in-your-face as ever. For these recordings though, the band expanded to a full eight-piece line-up featuring original guitarist / songwriter Kuepper, original Saints drummer Ivor Hay, bassist Peter Oxley, guitarist Mick Harvey, singer Mark Arm and a 3-piece brass section comprising Eamon Dilworth (trumpet), Julian Wilson (tenor sax) and Mark Spencer (baritone sax). This same lineup will feature on the North American, UK and European tours.

Live Shows:

October 31 - Auckland, NZ - Powerstation

November 1 - Wellington, NZ - MeowNui

North America:

November 4 - Los Angeles, CA - 2220 Arts & Archives ***

November 5 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

November 6 & 7 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

November 8 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

November 9 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

November 11 - Chicago, IL - Cabaret Metro

November 13 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

November 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

November 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

November 16 - Washington, D.C. - Union Stage

November 17 - Ridgewood, NY - TV Eye ***

UK:

November 21 - Bristol - Trinity

November 22 - Leeds - Project House

November 23 - Glasgow - Garage

November 24 - Manchester - Academy 2

November 26 - London - Electric Ballroom

Europe:

November 28 - Stockholm - Debasser Strand

November 29 - Malmo - Plan B.

November 30 - Berlin - Astra

*** Ed Kuepper & Jim White + Mick Harvey

Related Stories

Ozzy Osbourne Diary Of A Madman Bandmates Reunite To Cover The Who's The Real Me

Rising Country Trio Lost Saints Streaming Debut EP 'Emotions'

Lost Saints Find 'The One' With New Single

The Saints '73-'78 Announce Debut US Shows

News > The Saints