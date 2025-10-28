Tickles To Deliver 'Sugar & Plastic Plates' Next Month

Nantes, France-based noise-rock four-piece Tickles are excited to announce that their debut studio album 'Sugar & Plastic Plates' is due for release November 28th 2025 to limited edition vinyl via Stolen Body Records.

Emerging from the vibrant punk scene in Nantes, France in 2018, Tickles have carved out a reputation as one of the country's most exciting and unpredictable new bands. The four-piece burst onto the scene with their 2020 debut EP 'I Love You Paul', a raw, bruising release that immediately drew comparisons to Idles, Fontaines D.C. and METZ and saw them championed by French press for their fusion of noise, punk and post-hardcore, their chaotic live energy, and their sharp sense of humour. Their second EP 'Ticklesticklesticklesticklesticklestickles' further cemented their reputation, showcasing a band capable of matching intensity with intervention.

Now signed to A Tant Rever du Roi (FR) and Stolen Body Records (UK), Tickles release their debut album 'Sugar & Plastic Plates' on November 28th 2025. Its first single, 'The Safest Car', captures the band's unrelenting energy and lyrical unease; a raw post-punk anthem exploring the fear of leaving one's comfort zone and the temptation to always take the safest path. Continuing the lineage of Nantes' punk underground - from Elmer Food Beat to Mad Foxes - Tickles deliver music that is as cathartic as it is chaotic: a celebration of noise, release and reckless abandon.

Their debut nine track studio album was recorded with Christophe Hogommat (Mad Foxes, Basic Partner, 20 Seconds Falling Man, Watertank), mixed by Joris Saïdani (Birds in Row, Bops, Fragments) and mastered by Thibault Chaumont (W!zard, Carpenter Brut, It It Anita). The album is still charged with the raw intensity of their noise-punk roots, but the quartet digs deeper to deliver a darker, more furious and visceral full record. Through apocalyptic riffs, thunderous basslines, frenetic rhythms and cynical lyrics, Tickles wrestle with isolation, anxiety, abandonment and the scars of childhood, a sincere first statement from the band.

On the creation of the album, vocalist Lucas Bonfils explains, "Recording with Chris Hoggomat flowed effortlessly as we've spent a long time refining these nine tracks and knew exactly what we wanted. The connection with Chris allowed us to experiment freely, exploring noise, unusual sounds, and even techno-inspired textures, pushing each song to its limits while keeping its core intact. The result is a record that captures both our chaotic power and the careful thought behind each arrangement, offering a vivid experience of our new incarnation. The album title, subject matter and its artwork capture the bittersweet feeling of birthdays, moments filled with joy, yet sometimes tinged with solitude as connections slowly fade and loneliness quietly settles in."

Ahead of the album's release comes 'Daughters Around', its final single on October 21st 2025, a song that tackles the complexities of family life and relationships.

Discussing the lyrical inspirations behind the track, Bonfils says, "Daughters Around questions family relationships and their gender dynamics. While the father goes to work, the son fights, and the mother struggles, the daughters remain around, symbols of both gentleness and fragility. Yet behind this seemingly secondary role, it is upon these figures that the balance of our relationships truly rests. Through music that is heavy yet tinged with disco, this ode to the strength of all our daughters takes shape."

Sugar & Plastic Plates is due for release November 28th 2025 and will be available on limited edition vinyl and all major streaming platforms.

