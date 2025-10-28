Tool and Shinedown Added As Headliners To Sonic Temple

Festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents has revealed Tool and Shinedown will join previously announced headliners My Chemical Romance and Bring Me The Horizon for the fifth year of Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, May 14, 15, 16 & 17 at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

The Pinnacle of Rock Festivals in America will feature an extensive rock, metal, and punk lineup of 140+ bands, and has expanded to 5 stages in 2026. Headlining artists for Sonic Temple 2026 include:

Thursday, May 14: My Chemical Romance, Pierce The Veil, Breaking Benjamin

Friday, May 15: Shinedown, The Offspring, Staind

Saturday, May 16: Bring Me the Horizon, Good Charlotte, Marilyn Manson

Sunday, May 17: Tool, Godsmack, Megadeth

Brent Smith of Shinedown said, "Barry, Zach, Eric and I have waited for this opportunity to be a headliner at Sonic Temple for a very long time. We are going to go all out for this performance. We know the fans have very high expectations. So with that being said, we are going to give all of Ohio everything we've got!!!! Thank you to Danny Wimmer for this incredible opportunity!!! LET'S GO SHINEDOWN NATION."

The overall music lineup for Sonic Temple 2026 includes: My Chemical Romance, Tool, Bring Me The Horizon, Shinedown, Pierce The Veil, Good Charlotte, The Offspring, Breaking Benjamin, Godsmack, Sublime, Marilyn Manson, Staind, Megadeth, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Rise Against, All Time Low, Yellowcard, Simple Plan, Electric Callboy, Stone Temple Pilots, Public Enemy, Motionless in White, Coheed and Cambria, Amon Amarth, BUSH, Lorna Shore, The Used, Slaughter To Prevail, Alter Bridge, The Story So Far, Dayseeker, Black Label Society, Architects, Dance Gavin Dance, Chiodos, Body Count feat. Ice-T, Behemoth, Daughtry, New Found Glory, Black Veil Brides, Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm, Tom Morello, Zakk Sabbath, Anthrax, Dethklok, Sepultura, Kublai Khan TX, Avatar, Coal Chamber, Sevendust, Mayday Parade, The Darkness, Story of the Year, We Came As Romans, Thrice, In Flames, Everclear, Motion City Soundtrack, The Wonder Years, State Champs, P.O.D., Static-X, The Ghost Inside, The Plot In You, The Amity Affliction, August Burns Red, Paleface Swiss, Kreator, L.S. Dunes, Cradle of Filth, Atreyu, Lit, Citizen, Biohazard, Carcass, Polaris, DragonForce, Alestorm, Wind Rose, Palaye Royale, Blessthefall, Knuckle Puck, DevilDriver, Hawthorne Heights, Whitechapel, Hinder, Senses Fail, Dying Fetus, Bloodywood, Apocalyptica, thrown, Buckcherry, All That Remains, Anberlin, Cattle Decapitation, Magnolia Park, Catch Your Breath, Chelsea Grin, DOPE, Crown The Empire, Attila, Make Them Suffer, Saliva, From First to Last, Demon Hunter, Thornhill, Brand of Sacrifice, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Thy Art Is Murder, Fozzy, Napalm Death, Snot, Bodysnatcher, Alpha Wolf, Egypt Central, Carnifex, Holding Absence, Fleshgod Apocalypse, Mushroomhead, Powerman 5000, The Word Alive, Suffocation, Alira Elfeky, Attack Attack!, Nekrogoblikon, CKY, Drop Dead, Gorgeous, SOiL, Butcher Babies, Wind Walkers, Signs of the Swarm, Woe, Is Me, Jiluka, Disembodied Tyrant, The Pretty Wild, Allt, FLAW, Spiritworld, NERV, Novelists, Conquer Divide, Castle Rat, Windwaker and Left On Red.

Additional music highlights and special appearances for Sonic Temple 2026 include:

Megadeth (farewell tour)

Body Count feat. Ice-T (festival debut)

Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm (20th anniversary of their debut self-titled album)

Sepultura (final farewell tour)

Coal Chamber (rare appearance)

DragonForce (Inhuman Rampage 20th anniversary)

Hawthorne Heights (home state performance)

Saliva (Every Six Seconds 25th Anniversary Tour)

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus (20th Anniversary of Don't You Fake It)

Anberlin (exclusive reunion with original lead singer Stephen Christian)

Snot (reunion)

Egypt Central (reunion)

Mushroomhead (home state performance)

Drop Dead, Gorgeous (reunion)

Beyond the music, one of the most distinctive elements of Sonic Temple is its celebration of visual art-transforming the festival into a living, breathing gallery experience. The onsite Art Boutique, Art Towers, and Art Walls return, featuring live, large-scale installations and interactive pieces that unfold in real time throughout the weekend.

Contemporary American painter Terry Urban, known for his vibrant pop-meets-street style, and illustrator and cartoonist Jay Howell, the creative mind behind Bob's Burgers and Sanjay and Craig, bold, irreverent visuals will add a playful pulse to the festival grounds. The program also highlights a curated selection of Columbus-based artists, celebrating the city's vibrant creative community through live mural painting and exclusive artwork featured throughout the site. Together with a curated roster of emerging and established artists, they'll redefine what it means to experience art at a rock festival.

To round out the immersive atmosphere, the Caduceus Wine Garden-featuring selections from Caduceus Cellars and Merkin Vineyards, owned by Tool's Maynard James Keenan-returns in 2026, offering fans a refined retreat amid the energy of the weekend. And back by popular demand, The Dive Bar, the festival's fan-favorite hangout with pop-up performances and surprise appearances, will once again be a must-visit destination on the grounds.

Related Stories

Metallica Share 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' From Sonic Temple 2025

Metallica Stream 'Seek And Destroy' From Sonic Temple 2025

Over 175,000 Fans Attend 2025 Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

Incubus Cancel Sonic Temple Festival Appearance Due To Illness

News > Sonic Temple